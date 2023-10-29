Spillo, former Nerazzurri star, praises Toro: “It’s not the farewell itself that saddened me, but how he arrived. Toro? Before he was the one who ran for the others, now it’s the opposite. And at a dinner I told him…”

Lautarocentric Inter is one of the effects of Romelu Lukaku’s great tear. Not that Toro needed this assist from his former teammate to become the new symbol of Inter, but Romelu’s tantrums accelerated the process. Alessandro Altobelli wrote pages of Nerazzurri history: 209 goals for Inter, second goalscorer ever behind Giuseppe Meazza.