Las video game adaptations to the small and big screen are becoming increasingly successful. Productions like The Last of Us or Super Mario Bros. The Movie are great examples of this great step that the industry has taken with respect to films of the past that fell far short of the quality of the original product.

One of the adaptations that has attracted the most attention for 2024 is Borderlands, which after 9 years of production, will finally be released next year. However, many people are somewhat worried, since the news that has come out over the last few months is not entirely hopeful and causes doubts about whether it will be a good movie or not. This is when one of its directors appears, Eli Rothto ensure that the essence of the original material will be maintained.

“It’s a hoot. I wanted to keep the spirit of video games intact in the movie, and I was able to count on Randy Pitchford, its creator, always with me every step of the way. (…) So yes, this movie is going to be a lot of fun “, and wild. It was a huge task, especially with all this Covid, but I’m very excited about it.”

As has happened in other adaptations such as One Piece or The Last of Us, the original creator of the work has closely followed the steps of the film so that they do not go over the line at any time. It seems that, after several failed attempts, production companies are little by little hitting the nail on the head to make films and series that live up to the original material.

However, doubts continue to arise with Borderlands: Director changes, scriptwriter departures and too many years of production with hardly any images have caused fans of the franchise to worry about the final result of the adaptation. Hopefully we are wrong and the film is a resounding success both at the box office and with critics.

