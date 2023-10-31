A few years ago, having a full-time job was a guarantee of making ends meet with some ease and living with dignity. Job insecurity among the youngest and skyrocketing inflation means that in 2023, in Spain it will be more difficult to make ends meet even if you have a job.

At the beginning of the year, the executive achieved the necessary consensus among social agents to approve the increase in the Minimum Interprofessional Wage by 8%, but that has not prevented a trend that has been brewing in the United States for years from reaching Spain: workers who cannot get out of the poverty line.

26.3% of the population at risk of poverty. The XIII State of Poverty Report. Monitoring of the indicators of the EU 2030 Agenda published by the European Anti-poverty Network (EAPN) shows that in 2022, 26.3% of the population in Spain was at risk of poverty and social exclusion. Data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) also point in this direction and highlight the poverty rates among the youngest and the rise in the risk of poverty among those over 65 years of age, which has gone from 15% in 2013 to 21 .7% from 2021.





Percentage of risk of social exclusion and poverty in Spain. Source: INE

The European average for the AROPE index (At Risk Of Poverty and/or Exclusion), which measures poverty levels taking into account different factors, is 21.6% and Spain is in the fifth country with the highest poverty rate alone. surpassed by Romania, Bulgaria, Greece and Latvia. Countries around us such as Portugal or France register 20.1% and 21% respectively.

Full-time poor. However, this situation is not exclusive to the population that is no longer active. The report shows that 47.8% of the Spanish population has problems making ends meet, breaking a downward trend that began in 2015, but was cut short by the arrival of COVID-19, which marked the point of upward rebound. .





Difficulty making ends meet. Source: EAPN

The report shows that 32.9% of people at risk of poverty have a full-time job. This is reflected in the rise in GDP per capita and in the average income per person, which in 2022 stood at 13,008 euros per year, while the most common salary in Spain in 2021 (the last for which data is available) according to the INE was 18,502.54 euros. However, this increase in income does not balance the balance of workers’ expenses.

Salaries on the rise, but prices even more. The increase in the Minimum Interprofessional Wage has pushed salaries up, and the shortage of labor has caused salaries to increase. A study of remuneration trends prepared by KPMG reflects that in 2022, 91.8% of companies agreed to salary increases of 3.8% for their employees to compensate for the loss of purchasing power of their employees. 46% of them did so even above 4.3%, placing themselves above the annual inflation rate.

However, Statista data suggests that the shopping list has risen up to 12% on average in the last year, driven by price increases for oil, vegetables and chicken.





Ranking of supermarkets by % price increase in the shopping cart. September 2023. Source: Statista

Mortgages as expensive as rent. There was a time when those who were not granted mortgages to buy a home were left with the option of renting at a reasonable price. Today, finding rental housing in a big city for a family at a reasonable price is a herculean task.

After a decade with 0% Euribor interest rates, the 2023 interest rate hike is strangling families. To this increase in mortgage or rental expenses must be added the increase in energy prices, which triggers the risk of energy poverty when the coverage period of the protection measures against the energy crisis ends, which ends on December 31, 2023.

