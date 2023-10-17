Whether you have a Smart TV or not, using a streaming device can make things much easier, since you can opt for a different interface than the one proposed by the manufacturer of your television and enjoy more comfortable, intuitive menus with more possibilities. One of the best-known options on the market is the Fire TV Stick, however, if Amazon’s proposal does not convince you, here are several alternatives that you could consider.

What is an Amazon Fire TV Stick for?

This small device has an HDMI connector that you must connect directly to your television. For it to work, it needs power, and you can get it from a USB port on your TV (if it has the correct voltage) or, failing that, from an external USB charger.

Once connected, the HDMI of your television will receive the image of an interactive menu from which you can access applications such as Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Plex and many more, and you can also install applications, listen to music and enjoy the assistant services from Alexa.

How to choose the best model

When choosing a Fire TV Stick or any of the alternatives available on the market, our recommendation is that you take into account two fundamental aspects to make the right purchase:

Resolution offered Operating system that includes

Taking these two factors into account, you will be able to define the type of device you are going to buy, since you could save a lot of money or get better compatibility with the rest of the devices you have at home.

Types of Fire TV Stick

The first thing you should keep in mind is that there are several Fire TV Sticks, and Amazon has fragmented its device quite a bit depending on the needs and capabilities that users are looking for. These are the models available today:

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

It is the cheapest, basic and simplest of the family. The summary of features is as follows:

Full HD resolution. Remote control compatible with Alexa. HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG Dolby Sound You cannot control the volume or channels of the TV you connect to. 1GB storage

Amazon Fire TV Stick

The standard model with moderate price. It differs from the Lite because it includes volume control on the remote to control the television.

Full HD resolution HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG Dolby Atmos sound TV volume control 1GB storage

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

The first model to offer 4K resolution to fill all the pixels of the most modern and large TVs. It also improves WiFi connectivity and HDR technology.

4K HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG and Dolby Vision resolution Dolby Atmos sound TV volume control 8GB storage WiFi 6

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

It is the most complete model in the entire catalog as it improves WiFi connectivity and is capable of transforming your TV into a digital frame with the new ambient background function.

4K HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG and Dolby Vision resolution Dolby Atmos sound TV volume control 16GB storage WiFi 6E

Alternatives to the Fire TV Stick

Once you know all the Fire TV Stick models that exist, it is time to take a look at the alternatives that can be found on the market today. With the idea of ​​making the selection process a little easier, we are going to divide the alternatives by resolution, in order to know which models remain in Full HD and which offer full 4K resolution.

Sticks HDMI Full HD

They are the most economical models, since they do not need such powerful processors to achieve high resolutions. In this way they offer very complete features with a quite attractive price, although they will always depend on the manufacturer.

Chromecast con Google TV

The HD version of Google’s Chromecast is the most recommended proposal if you want something different from Fire TV. Its Google TV operating system offers a fairly comfortable experience to enjoy applications, multimedia content and even movie rentals.

Full HD resolution Native Google TV operating system Integrated Google Assistant

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick

Xiaomi also has an HDMI Stick in its catalog (in fact it has several), but this is the only Full HD model. Simple and without too many complications, this model has Android TV 9.0, with access to the Play Store to install applications and compatibility with Dolby sound.

Full HD resolution Android TV 9.0 operating system Dolby and DTS Smart Cast sound

Nokia Streaming Stick 800

A fairly simple model from Nokia that seeks to offer an intelligent platform without having to spend too much. Compatible with Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and most streaming services.

Full HD resolution Android 10 operating system Google Assistant 8 GB of built-in Chomecast storage

Sticks HDMI 4K

If you need the device to offer 4K resolution to cover the entire panel of your TV, then you will have to look for more advanced models like these that we leave you below:

Chromecast con Google TV 4K

It is Google’s most complete and powerful model, as it offers native 4K resolution. At the function level, it has no differences with the HD model, beyond being able to send more pixels to the screen.

4K resolution Native Google TV operating system Integrated Google Assistant

Apple TV 4K

It is not a solution that fits into the HDMI Stick category, but if we take into account the section on paying attention to the operating system, we must include it. Basically because if you use products from the Apple ecosystem, the Apple TV will fit your needs perfectly. It has 4K resolution, HDR, memory and great power to play games with a wireless controller.

A15 Bionic Processor 4K Resolution tvOS Operating System 64 GB WiFi 6 Storage

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K

As we noted previously, Xiaomi had more versions of its stick, and the most advanced model is this 4K TV Stick, which as its name indicates, reaches the desired resolution. Being a more modern version, it also has a more current operating system, and Android TV 11 will be the one that puts everything in order inside.

4K resolution Android TV operating system 11 Dolby Atmos and DTS HD TV volume control via infrared