A month full of brilliant works hits the newsstands, Altarriba, Brubaker, Phillips and Tardi take over Norma’s new releases

The sky in the head is the new work by Antonio Altarriba with Sergio García and Lola Moral published by Norma. The award-winning writer returns to the social comic with a work full of life about the harsh odyssey that many suffer in the Mediterranean. A current graphic epic with echoes of tragedy and magical realism based on an unfortunate truth: that of the thousands of African immigrants heading to the coasts of Europe.

In European comics, two new developments stand out: La bibliomula de Córdoba and Ici Meme. The comic USA will have the best attraction in the couple of Brubaker and Phillips. And in manga, the new editions in Catalan of the ongoing series stand out.

EUROPEAN COMIC

End of the 10th century. The death of Alhakén II has left the caliphate of Córdoba in the hands of Hisham II, an eleven-year-old boy. His guardian, Almanzor, takes advantage of the circumstance to reign in his name. Among his provisions stands out the burning of thousands of volumes from the Córdoba library. Only a few will be saved, on the back of a mule guided by a thief and a couple of slaves. Screenwriter Wilfrid Lupano and cartoonist Léonard Chemineau sign a love letter to knowledge, tolerance and the achievements of culture as the last barrier to the advance of totalitarianism.

New edition of ICI MÊME, a classic that marked a before and after in Franco-Belgian comics.

In 1978, the legendary cartoonist Jacques Tardi joined forces with the creator of Barbarella, Jean-Claude Forest, to give life to an unclassifiable work that dynamited the foundations of European comics.

Arthur Même is the last living representative of a dynasty that once owned all the lands of Mornemont. But today, after a very long series of judicial processes, he no longer has anything. Nothing? No, he still retains ownership of the walls that surround the infinite plots into which the territory is now divided, a territory that Arthur is willing to recover at all costs.

AMERICANO

HBO

Norma’s line of visual guides increases with Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon. Secrets of creation and the Targaryen dynasty. The ambitious series has required a new vision to transport the viewer to Westeros two centuries before what happened in Game of Thrones. This guide features interviews with actors and members of the production team such as Condal, Sapochnik and Martin, this book tells the incredible story of this creative project, from the writing of the scripts to the epic filming in several countries. Illustrated with a massive amount of concept art, on-set photos, and other visuals,

And Norma presents the new work by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips: Night Fever. A Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde-style story about a man faced with his own inner darkness and a fast-paced noir thriller from the hand of this masterful tandem.

NEW MANHWA

After the success of works like Solo Leveling, manwha is in fashion and this is demonstrated by the publication of A returner’s magic should be special, a bestseller in South Korea. Desir Armand, a third circle sorcerer, finds himself trapped in the Labyrinth, the most powerful domain of shadows humanity has ever faced. He closes his eyes accepting that it’s the end, but when he opens them… He shows up at her academy entrance ceremony?! And the first edition will have gift cards.

