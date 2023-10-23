A Russian court has ordered that Alsu Kurmasheva, the journalist with dual Russian and US citizenship arrested on October 18 for failing to register as a “foreign agent”, remain in prison until at least December 5, rejecting her lawyers’ request for alternative precautionary measures . “Foreign agent” is a term which, according to Russian law, indicates people or organizations who, according to the government, receive funds from abroad to carry out anti-government activities, and which in fact is used to repress freedom of the press and more.

Kurmasheva worked for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, a radio station funded by the United States Congress with correspondents in 23 countries: according to the Russian authorities Kurmasheva tried to gather information relating to Russia’s military activities to report them abroad, and therefore would have posed a potential threat to national security. If convicted she faces up to five years in prison.

Kurmasheva is the second American journalist arrested in Russia in 2023: in March, Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich was arrested in Yekaterinburg, in central-western Russia, and is expected to remain in pre-trial detention until at least November 30th.