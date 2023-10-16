Suara.com – The Indonesian U-17 national team player, Arkhan Kaka, was named by FIFA as 5 players to watch out for during the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

FIFA released a number of names of players whose rivals should be wary of. It turns out that the name Arkhan Kaka is included in the FIFA category.

Arkhan Kaka is one of 5 Asian players to watch out for in the 2023 U-17 World Cup. He is accompanied by four other players from Japan, South Korea, Iran and Uzbekistan.

On the official FIFA website, Arkhan Kaka is said to be a sharp striker and a key figure for the U-17 Indonesian national team.

Indonesia U-17 National Team striker, Arkhan Kaka (right) appears in the 2023 U-17 Asian Cup Qualification Group B match against Malaysia at Pakansari Stadium, Cibinong, Sunday (9/10/2022) evening. (ANTARA PHOTOS/M Risyal Hidayat)

“An instinctive and intelligent striker with extraordinary finishing abilities, Kaka scored seven goals in the 2023 U-17 Asian Cup qualifying event,” FIFA wrote on its official website.

“Apart from being a key figure in the U-17 national team, Arkhan has also played for his country’s U-20 team,” he continued.

There are four players from Asia whose rivals should also be wary of. They include Ryunosuke Sato (Japan), Yun Do-Young (South Korea), Amirmohammad Razaghnia (Iran), and Lazizbek Mirzaev (Uzbekistan).

The 2023 U-17 World Cup will be held from 10 November to 2 December 2023 and Indonesia will host this event.

