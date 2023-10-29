Suara.com – The Gerindra Party answered public doubts about Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s capacity as a potential vice presidential candidate. Moreover, there are quite a few who doubt Gibran during the presidential and vice presidential debate session later.

Deputy Chairman of the Gerindra Party Advisory Board, Hashim Djojohadikusomo, assessed that Gibran has the ability, including in debate sessions. The assessment of Gibran’s abilities was seen from Gibran’s speech at the Indonesia Arena during his declaration with Prabowo Subianto, Wednesday (25/10), before registering with the Indonesian KPU office.

“Oh, we saw yesterday that Mas Gibran’s speech at the Indonesia Arena was extraordinary, everyone including many foreigners, they were really impressed, they were shocked and very happy,” said Hashim in Banjaran Pucung, Cilangkap, Tapos, Depok City, Sunday ( 10/29/2023).

According to Hashim, Gibran is very mature to become vice presidential candidate. He also has no problem with Gibran’s rivals who are also potential vice presidential candidates, such as Mahfud MD and Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin.

Bacapres Prabowo Subianto and Bacawapres Gibran Rakabuming Raka together with their supporters arrived at the KPU Building, Jakarta, Wednesday (25/10/2023). The Advanced Indonesia Coalition registered Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka as presidential and vice presidential candidate pairs with the KPU on the last day of registration. (ANTARA PHOTOS/Muhammad Adimaja).

“Mas Gibran is very natural, very mature, I don’t think it’s a problem. He brings the enthusiastic energy of young people facing older people, I don’t think that’s a problem,” said Hashim.

Previously, the couple Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka officially registered as potential presidential and vice presidential candidates at the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU) Office on the last day of registration, Wednesday (25/10).

The pair was promoted by the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM).