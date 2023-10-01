Alpitour, the leading tourism player, ends up on the market

Alpitour on sale. The majority shareholders of Alpitour Worldincluding the club deal Asset Italy 1vehicle promoted by Tamburi Investment Partners and of which Tip is the largest investor, which holds approximately 59% of Alpitour World on a fully diluted basis, have appointed Goldman Sachs Bank Europe to start an exploratory process for the valorization of its shares.

As travelquotidiano.com writes, the process involves sending a teaser to already identified counterparties and will be divided into subsequent phases once the expressions of interest received have been evaluated. It is the statement with which the investment bank of Giovanni Tamburi announces the launch of the largest Italian tourism group on the market.

According to what Il Sole 24 Ore reports, some funds have already entered the field private equity, but also multinationals in the sector. The group expects to close the financial year on 31 October 2023 with a turnover of between 2.2 and 2.3 billion euros, as well as with gross operating margins (ebitda) of between 135 and 145 million euros.

According to some rumours, the valuation of the tour operator, by the current shareholders, would be between 1.3 and 1.5 billion. In addition to Asset Italy 1the other current members of the company are families Landini, Levithe CEO Gabriele Burgio together with additional small shareholders with smaller stakes.

