In recent weeks, the FIA ​​officially approved the candidacy presented by Andretti to enter the Formula 1 championship. The approval came only at the end of an evaluation process on sporting, technical, financial and environmental sustainability criteria which were I meet all those teams who have officially presented their request to the Federation.

In reality, Andretti had announced many months ago its plans to enter the top category, also starting to lay concrete foundations on which to start its activities when it received approval from both the FIA ​​and Liberty Media, which manages the commercial rights of the championship. In fact, after the review by the Federation, the US team will now have to sit at the table with the FOM, in the hope of finding a commercial agreement.

To convince the sport’s leaders to accept its candidacy, Andretti had announced that it had decided to start a partnership with GM, thus putting on the table the possibility of also adding Cadillac to the rich group of manufacturers that the Circus can boast of. However, Formula 1 has always had a certain distrust towards this collaboration, because initially it emerged that Andretti already had a pre-agreement with Alpine for the supply of the Power Units.

Bruno Famin, Vice President Alpine Motorsports

Photo by: Alpine

At least until 2026, the American team would therefore have raced with an Alpine engine rebranded with the Cadillac logo, while for the future it was thought that GM could set up a project to develop its own Power Unit, even if this issue has never been discussed. a definitive answer has arrived. What is certain, however, is that it would have been a long-term project, also because the other manufacturers already have a significant advantage for 2026.

However, after the FIA ​​announced last week that it had accepted Andretti’s application and passed it on to FOM to consider a commercial deal, it emerged that the agreement with Alpine is currently no longer valid. Speaking to Motorsport.com, Alpine interim team principal Bruno Famin said the situation changed at the start of the year when the pre-agreement expired.

“We had a pre-agreement with Andretti, which expired because he was supposed to be given the opportunity to enter F1 before a certain date. This means that now, if we want to do something with Andretti, we have to negotiate a full contract, a formal contract So, at this time, we have absolutely no agreement with Andretti.”

Famin also explained that, after the option expired several months ago, there were no further negotiations between the French company and the American team, because they preferred to wait for Andretti to actually receive approval from the FIA ​​and FOM before restarting discussions for a possible supply: “Everyone knows what the situation is. We need something and a decision from F1 before resuming negotiations with Andretti.”

Micheal Andretti, Autosport

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Although Andretti has partnered with GM to support its entry into Formula 1, Famin said the partnership with a rival auto brand would not impact his assessment of a customer engine deal in the near term, not least because that has been clear since from the beginning. “We’re still on the same page. We had pre-conditions to do a deal. We still expect those conditions to be met, but we haven’t changed our process at all.”

However, to reach an agreement it will also be important that Andretti receives the green light quickly, because Renault will have to set up all the equipment necessary to double the supply, given that at the moment Alpine is the only team that has the French Power Unit available after McLaren’s farewell in 2021. If the green light from Liberty media doesn’t arrive by the beginning of next year, at that point it might be too late to set everything up for 2025: “I’m not talking (just) about Andretti , but we start supplying parts for the season much earlier,” Famin said.

“Of course, depending on the situation, there will be things we can do and others we can’t do. But for the moment it is useless to talk about it, because we don’t (even) have the starting point.”

Read also: