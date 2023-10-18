In Jerez de la Frontera, on the track dedicated to Angel Nieto, Mick Schumacher made first contact with the Alpine A424 LMDh. He did it away from prying eyes, with the world of Formula 1 completely focused on the American trip which will start this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin and will end in Las Vegas after also touching Mexico City and Sao Paulo in Brazil .

Alpine is preparing to be as ready as possible for its debut in the WEC, which will take place in the first 2024 seasonal race scheduled for March in Qatar by bringing the prototype built under the LMDh regulation into the race. Alpine engine that equips the ORECA chassis, one of the 4 bases on which manufacturers can build their cars.

Schumacher made his debut this morning at the track located in Andalusia, in the deep south of Spain, for his first contact on the track. The former Haas German took the first laps to better understand the prototype, the systems, its behavior, and what it will require to be exploited to the fullest.

For Mick, today was his first contact behind the wheel of an endurance prototype. A way to get in touch with a new world, a new type of car he had never driven with characteristics very different from those of single-seaters, starting from the closed cockpit.

Mick’s program today was quite short. A contact that also helped the team get to know the German driver. Currently, no further tests with Schumacher have been scheduled, but today’s evidence suggests that there is an intention to find an agreement for the future.

Mick is still free, because Mercedes will let him race in the WEC should concrete offers arrive while keeping him in the team with a reserve driver role for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. Discussions between Mick and Alpine will certainly continue over the next few weeks.

In today’s test, Alpine also had Charles Milesi, Nicolas Lapierre and Andre Negrao test the A424. These are three drivers already under contract with Alpine for this season, with Lapierre also having the role of dedicated driver for the development of the LMDh.

In Jerez de la Frontera, the Alpine S424 no longer showed up in carbon black as in previous tests, but with the first hint of livery. This could only be completely light blue, as is the color that has always distinguished the French brand which is part of the Renault Group.

The last test before the Spanish one was carried out at the beginning of October, again on the Iberian peninsula. To be precise, in Aragon, where the A424 put together 1500 kilometers working hard to find the most correct balance possible, weight distribution, ideal exploitation of the hybrid system, ground clearances and knowledge of the tires made by Michelin.

In Aragon, Nicholas Lapierre and Matthieu Vaxiviere took turns at the wheel of the prototype. Both had managed to put together two long stints of 36 passes. The indications received on that occasion were more than good, but to confirm the actual quality of the vehicle we will have to wait for a direct comparison on the track with the other LMDhs.

