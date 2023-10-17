In June, Groupe Renault’s parent company announced it had sold a 24% stake in its team to a group of investors in exchange for 200 million euros. The valuation of the entire structure was 900 million euros.

The consortium is made up of Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Efforts Investments – the latter led by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny, who also own Wrexham AFC, as well as actor Michael B Jordan, who is also listed as co-investor.

Otro Capital has revealed that a host of sports stars have contributed to this £200m investment.

These include four-time golf champion Rory McIlroy, Olympic gold medalist boxer and two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and former Chelsea and Manchester United player Juan Mata.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is also on the list. It is tangentially linked to Otro Capital, as its investment partner RedBird Capital Partners holds the third-largest stake in Fenway Sports Group, which owns its Premier League club Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold, who has attended several F1 races in recent seasons, said: “I am thrilled to join the Otro Capital team as an investor in Alpine F1 together with my brother Tyler.”

“Having attended Formula 1 races as a fan, I love the high-pressure environment of the paddock and have seen first-hand how incredibly impressive the Alpine team is.”

“Our common goal as an investment group is to contribute to its success on the grid, at a time when F1 is experiencing incredible growth as a sport.”

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, in the pits

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“As a footballer, I understand the importance of teamwork, innovation and determination to achieve goals.”

High-profile new financiers also include Kansas City Chiefs football players Patrick Mahomes (two-time Super Bowl MVP), Travis Kelce (two-time Super Bowl winner) and Roger Ehrenberg, founder of Eberg Capital, which is shareholder of the Miami Marlins and Real Salt Lake.

A statement from Otro Capital reads: “The addition of these international athletes, championship winners and sports investors will strengthen Otro Capital’s strategic partnership with Alpine F1, combining high-level expertise in different areas of the sports ecosystem and bringing Alpine F1 to reach a world of new fans.”

The new investors will help raise awareness of Alpine F1 globally and will further complement Otro Capital’s contributions in areas such as media, sponsorship, ticketing, hospitality, commercial rights management, licensing and merchandising.”

“Otro Capital is excited to welcome these new strategic partners to its existing group of leading investors in Alpine F1, which includes RedBird Capital Partners, Maximum Effort Investments, the Huntsman family and Main Street Advisors.”

Read also: