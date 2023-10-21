During the season, each team is obliged to dedicate at least two FP1 sessions to a rookie, i.e. a driver who has completed a maximum of two Grands Prix in Formula 1. For teams, this is generally an opportunity to bring on board of their cars or the driver who takes care of the work on the simulator or a young person who is part of the relevant Academies.

For Alpine, the honor and burden of taking to the track with the A523 will fall to Jack Doohan. The Australian, who currently competes in Formula 2, will drive Pierre Gasly’s car during the first test session at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodrigues in Mexico City next weekend. However, Doohan will not be alone, because on the Mexican weekend two other youngsters from the cadet series will also be involved in FP1: Oliver Bearman on the Ferrari and Frederick Vesti, who will replace George Russell on the Mercedes.

After the outing in Mexico, Doohan will then return to the wheel of the A523 in Abu Dhabi for the season finale, again for an FP1 session. Although it has not yet been officially announced, it is also likely that the Australian will also take part in the end-of-year tests as in 2022, again on the Yas Marina circuit.

Last year, in fact, Doohan took part in two free practice sessions again in Mexico and Abu Dhabi, replacing Oscar Piastri, who left the program after the well-known events that led him to break the contract with the French company to marry the McLaren lawsuit. As a member of the Alpine Academy, the 20-year-old Australian has extensive experience having regularly tested the 2021 F1 car during its testing programme, combined with support duties on the Enstone simulator during race weekends.

Doohan is currently in fourth place in the F2 rankings and can boast two victories in Hungary and Belgium, plus two other podium appearances in Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom. Last year, in his rookie season, he finished sixth in the championship, with three wins and six podiums.

“It is a great honor to have the opportunity to drive a Formula 1 car in a Grand Prix weekend for the second year in a row. I am very grateful to Alpine for giving me the opportunity to drive the A523 in free practice both in Mexico and in Abu Dhabi,” said the young Australian.

“I have worked very hard with the team this year as a reserve driver, taking every opportunity to learn as much as I can for them and I feel ready to step up and take on other duties for the team. My only goal is to do what is required of me by the team to contribute positively to the team’s results over the two weekends of the Grand Prix.”

Bruno Famin, interim team principal of the French team, added: “It’s fantastic to announce that Jack will drive in Mexico and Abu Dhabi for the two Free Practice 1 sessions. Jack has worked hard over the year as a reserve driver and his attitude to learning the rules in this role has been very enjoyable to observe. His main priority remains to finish his Formula 2 season in the best way possible in Abu Dhabi, however we look forward to supporting him over the two sessions of free practice and to have his contribution to the team’s performance.”

