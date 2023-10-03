“I would like to set up a parliamentary Intergroup for autoimmune diseases, to look at these pathologies from the most diverse facets”, from a “medical and relational” point of view. I would be happy if we could travel the path of the Intergroup together to also produce on an institutional level some measures to facilitate the activity of doctors and researchers, as well as improving the quality of life of these people”. Thus Senator Ignazio Zullo, member of the main patient associations (Aipaf, Anaa and Anmaa), in collaboration with Fb&Associati, in which representatives of scientific societies (Adoi and Sidemast) and institutions participated.

This “is an event that represents, in my opinion – underlines Zullo – the goodness of politics and predisposes to widespread listening that brings together political parties, those who suffer and those who work in the field to alleviate the suffering” of the patients, who are on the “psychological and relational. In fact, people also withdraw from the relational sphere” due to hair loss.

“When I graduated in Medicine – recalls the senator – we talked about stress pathology and not autoimmunity, but today we have new therapies and we must use them. I thank Zaffini, the president of the Health Commission”, who recalls how wigs – whose purchase “is difficult for patients to bear” – can be an aid in dealing with the pathology. But the hope is that “medical research can improve and alleviate the disease. However, we must also combine psychological support”, work on self-esteem, “a very important component in a person’s life. We must concentrate on this – he concludes – our strengths.”