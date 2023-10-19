The press conference to present the National Rare Disease Day which affects around 118 thousand people in Italy took place at the Ministry of Health, in the presence of the Undersecretary of State for Health Marcello Gemmato. This year’s Alopecia Day will be held on October 27th which enjoys the full support of 26 Italian hospitals where dermatologists and psychologists will carry out free screenings and visits to patients. The meeting was promoted and coordinated by Aipaf, the Italian association of alopecia patients and friends, in collaboration with Fb&Associati.