Alopecia areata is a rare autoimmune disease, affecting 2% of the world’s population (around 145 million), regardless of gender, skin color, eating habits, hygiene and personal behavior. In Italy alone, it is estimated that just over 117,900 people suffer from it, an “underestimated” figure for doctors and patients who ask to turn the spotlight on a little-known and therefore not considered pathology, despite having a notable impact on the quality of life of those who suffer from it, their family members, especially when it affects children, adolescents and women.

And to raise public awareness in order to increase awareness of the disease, today the Ministry of Health presented “Alopecia Areata Day”, the National Day of the disease, an event which this year will be held on 27 October and which enjoys the complete support of 26 Italian hospitals which make themselves available to carry out patient screening. On that day, dermatologists and psychologists will visit patients and carry out free consultations in the healthcare facilities participating in the project.

The initiative was illustrated in the presence, among others, of the Undersecretary of Health Marcello Gemmato, the deputy Immacolata Zurzolo, member of the XI Public and Private Work Commission of the Chamber; Alfredo Rossi, associate professor at the Dermatology Clinic of the Policlinico Umberto I La Sapienza University of Rome, and Claudia Cassia, president of Aipaf Italian Association of Alopecia Patients and Friends – voluntary organization recognized by the third sector, which promoted the press conference in collaboration with FB&Associates.

“Alopecia areata is a pathology that can significantly affect the psychological well-being and self-esteem of the people affected by it – comments Gemmato – Good, therefore, initiatives like today’s aimed at ensuring that people affected by alopecia areata receive the the attention and support they deserve; The precious role of patient associations is also fundamental in this. We must work to promote research, early diagnosis and access to adequate therapies, with the aim of improving the quality of life of those who face this condition on a daily basis.”

Raising awareness and supporting patients is a key aspect in addressing this challenge. Precisely for this reason, Alopecia Areata Day has been promoted for years, strongly supported by Aipaf, which works to protect the rights and well-being of patients suffering from this pathology. “The constant commitment of our association is born from a scientific premise and is aimed at offering emotional support and disseminating crucial information among those who face this condition – declares Cassia – We recognize and are deeply grateful for the support offered by the institutions, since it represents a fundamental pillar for raising public awareness of the disease, promoting scientific research and improving access to therapies. Initiatives like this are of fundamental importance in spreading awareness about our disease, and we are sincerely grateful to the institutions for their contribution.”

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune condition characterized by a chronic and relapsing pattern, with a genetic predisposition, which affects both males and females equally. This pathology has two peaks of incidence, one in pediatric age and the other among young adults. Despite its generally non-serious clinical manifestation, Alopecia Areata can have a notable impact on the quality of life of patients and their family members, especially when it affects children, adolescents and women.

“These synergies facilitate the exchange of information and access to the indispensable resources to enhance the diagnosis and treatment of the disease – states Rossi – The commitment of the institutions plays a crucial role in raising the quality of patient care, confirming the “the importance of research in supporting the pathology and the people affected”. “I express with gratitude my recognition for the constructive dialogue established between the Italian Association of Alopecia Patients and Friends and the Undersecretary of Health, aimed at raising awareness on the topic of alopecia areata “This common commitment – concludes Zurzolo – opens the way towards a more effective management of this pathology, thanks to constant dedication and determination in research. Now we are getting ever closer to a more in-depth understanding of the disease and the implementation of solutions that can improve the lives of patients suffering from alopecia areata”