Two weeks have passed since the Qatar Grand Prix, but Formula 1’s attention on what happened in Lusail is still high, especially to think about possible solutions for the future. Many drivers suffered from dehydration, heat stroke and fatigue during the last Qatari event, thanks to the increase in humidity and the little wind recorded during the race, factors which caused the temperatures inside the cockpit to rise to sixty degrees.

Even after the sprint on Saturday, the riders did not expect to have to face these conditions, but there was no training that could have changed the situation. Logan Sargeant, who however was also coming off a period of illness, had to withdraw during the race, while Alex Albon and Lance Stroll were taken to the medical center at the end of the race for checks. Esteban Ocon also later revealed that he felt ill after about fifteen laps, even though he managed to reach the checkered flag despite the initial discomfort.

Qatar was a lethal mix of various elements: the high temperatures, the high humidity, the little wind, the strategy that required us to continue pushing without breathing and the layout of the track, with many fast corners that put test physical endurance. Speaking on the eve of the United States GP, several drivers underlined how the FIA ​​and Formula 1 should take measures to prevent scenarios of this type from recurring once again.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team

“I think the conditions were a bit too extreme for racing. But obviously no one could have predicted it, probably. On Saturday the situation wasn’t that bad, while the humidity was much higher on Sunday, as was the temperature. So maybe it was a surprise. We have to learn from this episode. I think we pushed too hard for the physical aspect of the drivers”, explained Fernando Alonso.

A few days after the Qatar Grand Prix, the Federation issued a statement announcing that it had begun to evaluate various options to protect those behind the wheel. The first option would be to impose environmental limit conditions beyond which one could not race, but the idea of ​​modifying the cars to increase the flow of fresh air reaching the driver inside the cockpit would also be considered.

Precisely on this last point, also having experience in the WEC championship where he won the title in 2019 with Toyota, Fernando Alonso explained the differences between the two categories, in particular how in the Endurance series there are a series of precautions for the well-being of the driver, who is clearly not reached by an external air flow as happens in Formula 1.

Photo by: Nikolaz Godet

The interior of Toyota cars in the WEC

“In the WEC, for example, there is a sensor in the cockpit that indicates that the internal temperature cannot exceed the external temperature by two degrees. If you exceed that temperature, you must stop. The FIA ​​requires you to stop. So this kind of things, I think maybe in Formula 1 they need to be implemented somehow and something needs to be discussed that has a limit and probably Qatar was over the limit.”

Knowing that the cockpit is closed, in the WEC there are measures to ensure that the temperature does not reach particularly high temperatures inside the cockpit: “There is a sort of air conditioning (in the WEC) and I think there has been a job behind these regulations to make sure there’s no electronics boxes in the cockpit and things like that, just to make sure we’re within the temperature regulations. I believe that in Formula 1 this is the least of the priorities. Maybe in Qatar we found an episode that we want to improve.”

“The priority in Formula 1 is to put all the boxes and all these things in the cockpit, because that way you can tighten the bodywork and prioritize the aerodynamics, which is obviously good. But in some cases like maybe Singapore, Miami , Qatar, it’s something that maybe we need to improve.”

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, on the starting grid

Although a few years ago the Federation actually forced the teams to move part of the electronic instrumentation out of the cockpit, in reality the driver has the Power Unit, the ECU and other control units behind him which contribute to increasing the temperature. Sometimes, just like in the case of Aston Martin, teams cover the seat with thin layers of gold to better shield the heat in an attempt to keep the drivers cooler. Clearly this is not always sufficient and both Alonso and Stroll in Qatar also had to deal with excessive heat behind the seat, so much so that they asked to throw water inside the car: “We try to isolate all the boxes and this kind of things to make sure we gain some temperature. We are trying to do our best also in terms of preparation, starting as fresh as possible in terms of body temperature,” said the Spaniard.

However, the topic of the passenger compartment is not the only one that the Aston Martin representative focused on. As a safety measure, pilots are required to wear flame-retardant clothing, which however makes perspiration difficult. This was further complicated after Romain Grosjean’s crash in the 2020 Bahrain GP, ​​which prompted the FIA ​​to increase safety measures, including those on fire-retardant clothing, which was thicker, which may have contributed to the difficulties met recently in Qatar.

“The suits changed last year or this year, I’m not sure, but the fire tests are now much harder to pass, so the suits are thicker, but also safer. The suits, the fire clothing underneath and other elements are very thick at the moment to fit into the regulations after Grosjean’s accident, obviously. So it’s a difficult topic, because you need to have very safe equipment in case of fire. It’s about finding the right balance,” he said. explained Alonso

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team

“But that equipment, in some conditions and in some races, can’t evaporate the heat. It stays with you throughout the race. So the body can’t function at this normal level.

George Russell was also on the same wavelength, underlining how the new suits have increased safety, but also made it more difficult to resist the heat: “The cockpit was close to 60 degrees centigrade for the entire duration of the race (of Qatar). We have thicker flame retardant underwear since the Grosjean incident. Flame retardant garments are much thicker. It’s like wearing a fleece garment.”

“The good thing is that the FIA ​​has recognized the problem. And it’s not just Qatar. Many, many races are limited by the heat. As I said, after the Grosjean accident, heat was a much more important factor, because fire suits and protections are designed to further improve resistance in the event of a fire. I think they are studying a way to cool the seat in one way or another,” added the Mercedes representative.

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, on the starting grid for the national anthem before the start

“It’s a rather serious situation in which the humidity reaches a certain point and the body cannot get rid of the sweat because it is too humid for the skin to breathe”, explained Alex Albon referring to what happened in Qatar.

However, there is another element that drivers have often complained about, namely the phase preceding the start of the Grand Prix. Already in Miami the protagonists of the world championship had criticized the Federation and Formula 1 for the pre-race show designed specifically for the American stages, which not only made it more difficult to find the right concentration, but also put the drivers in the position of having to remain stop under the sun with high temperatures before getting into the car. Extending the discussion, Alonso underlined how the time of the playing of the national anthem before the race, in which the drivers are required to participate by regulation, makes it more difficult for them to keep their body temperature low.

“I don’t really like, for example, that the national anthem is played 14 minutes before getting into the car. I think this is unthinkable in any other sport that puts your body to the limit. So, if you can anticipate it a little and then you can cool down before getting in the car or whatever, you put the where you reach a certain temperature later in the race. Instead of reaching it on the 15th lap, maybe you reach it on the 40th lap and you struggle only for 15 laps”.

Read also: