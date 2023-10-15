The most accepted theories about the future and the end of our Universe are not very happy: they speak of the death of all the stars, followed by the slow disintegration of all the black holes and an inert and eternal end in which all matter will disappear. .

But long before all that, another important phenomenon will occur, which is not the end of the universe but it could be for us: the moment in which space passes to expand faster than the speed of light. It will be then that humanity will be trapped and the cosmos will be completely unreachable.

Wait: the universe expanding faster than the speed of light? We know that the expansion of the universe is accelerating and therefore the stars and galaxies around us are moving away, but wasn’t the speed of light the maximum speed at which we can travel?

If light does not reach us, information does not reach us

It is, there is no way to travel faster than the speed of light. But it is one thing to travel relative to space, and another thing is for the very fabric of space to expand. That expansion is measured differently (in velocity times length), and has no maximum imposed by the laws of physics. So, once the expansion of the universe reaches this point and the galaxies around us get away from us faster than the speed of light, what will happen?

The answer is a big lockdown.

Only the stars and galaxies of the local group in which we live, which will remain close due to the effects of gravity, will remain accessible. In fact, after billions of years, everything in that local group will converge into one huge galaxy. The light from distant galaxies, unable to reach us, will slowly fade away. There will come a time, after many billions of years, when this light will be too weak to see. We will be left in the dark.

If a civilization develops during that period, it will not be able to know anything about the universe or its origin. In the sky beyond your great galaxy you will only see blackness, and everything will indicate that this blackness It is absolutely infinite. The entire cosmos around us will be receding too quickly to be able to travel to it, or even to be able to see it. The distant future will be of large, completely isolated galaxies.

There is a long time left for that to happen, and it will happen on such a large time scale that it is something that should not worry us in the least. Our sky will remain full of stars long after the death of the Sun, and human civilization has billions of years to find a way to travel beyond our local group. If we can propose it, of course.

Image | Peter Bo