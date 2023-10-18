Denpasar Voice – Smuggling of green turtles to Bali has recently become widespread. This is because the demand for turtle meat for typical Balinese culinary delights such as lawar is relatively high on the black market.

Fortunately, the Bali Police Dipolairud staff responded to this and increased patrols at several water entrances on the Island of the Gods.

Dozens of green turtles that were smuggled to Bali were successfully seized. According to the Head of Public Relations, Commissioner of Police Jansen Avitus Panjaitan SIK, MH, on Tuesday, October 17 2023 at approximately 03.00 WITA on the Gilimanuk Water Coast, Gilimanuk Village, Melaya, Jembrana.

The Bali Regional Police’s Polairud ranks succeeded in arresting one person who was smuggling green turtles.

“This arrest began with information from the public that around the Gilimanuk Coastal Waters, there was a fishing boat which was suspected of transporting protected animals in the form of live green turtles,” he told media crew, Wednesday 18 October 2023.

Members of the Subdit Gakkum Ditpolairud Bali Regional Police immediately carried out an investigation in the coastal area of ​​Gilimanuk waters and became suspicious of a boat which was suspected of being transporting, possessing and storing live green turtles.

Next, members of the Subdit Gakkum Ditpolairud checked and secured the boat with the words ‘CROWN KING’ and it was found that the perpetrator, on behalf of Sumarji, was unloading protected green turtles, totaling 10 green turtles found on the beach and 1 green turtle found on the boat.

“The suspected perpetrator and evidence in the form of 11 live green turtles were immediately secured and taken to the Bali Police Ditpolairud Headquarters,” he explained.

In this case, Sumarji is suspected of violating Article 21 paragraph (2) letter a in conjunction with Article 40 paragraph (2) of the Republic of Indonesia Law Number 5 of 1990 concerning KSDAHE or Article 27 paragraph 5 in conjunction with Article 27 paragraph 34 of PERPPU Number 2 of 2022 concerning Job Creation in conjunction with Article 1 Republic of Indonesia Law Number 6 of 2023 concerning the Determination of PERPPU Number 2 of 2022 concerning Job Creation into Law.

There are also changes to Article 26 paragraph (1) in conjunction with Article 100B of Law of the Republic of Indonesia Number 31 of 2004 concerning Fisheries as amended by Law of the Republic of Indonesia Number 45 of 2009 concerning Amendments to Law of the Republic of Indonesia Number 31 of 2004 concerning Fisheries or Article 27 number 2 in conjunction with Article 27 number 35 PERPPU Number 2 of 2022 concerning Job Creation in conjunction with Article 1 of Law of the Republic of Indonesia Number 6 of 2023 concerning Determination of PERPPU Number 2 of 2022 concerning Job Creation into Law, amendment to Article 7 paragraph (2) letter m in conjunction with Article 100C of Law of the Republic of Indonesia Number 31 of 2004 concerning Fisheries as amended by Law of the Republic of Indonesia Number 45 of 2009 concerning Amendments to Law of the Republic of Indonesia Number 31 of 2004 concerning Fisheries. ***

