The TLC 55C631 is a very complete television that now has a very tempting price.

The TLC 55C631 has a panel with QLED technology

TCL stands out for the quality-price of its televisions, and now you can buy one of them for much less than the recommended price. If you want to renew your Smart TV and you don’t want or can’t spend a lot of money, then you have to take a look at the TCL 55C631. This 55-inch Smart TV usually has a recommended price of 599 euros, but at the time of writing these lines it is possible to get it for only 435 euros at PcComponentes (27% discount), which represents a saving of 164 euros. It’s not bad at all! It is also available on Amazon, but costs 448.16 euros. However, the latter can change at any time.

With this television you will not have any problems when it comes to watching your favorite series and movies through Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+ or other streaming services. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that user reviews are very positive and has an average grade of 4.5 stars out of 5. Thus, it is a safe bet and an offer that you cannot miss if you want to renew your old television.

Save 164 euros by buying the TCL 55C631 television at PcComponentes

The TCL 55C631 has a 55-inch 4K UHD panel with QLED technology which offers good viewing angles, as well as very natural colors. But this is not all, since it also has TCL IPQ 2.0 Engine image processing technology, which works quite well. Special mention to the quad-core processor that moves the operating system fluidly and quickly. And, speaking of the operating system, it comes with Google TV, which integrates the Google Assistant.

This TV is also a great buy if you want it to connect a console. Thanks to Game Master mode and the latest supported HDR formats (including HDR10+ and Dolby Vision), games look amazing, with high contrast, more precise shadows and brilliant colors. In the sound section we find a pair of ONKYO speakers with Dolby Atmos sound.

In short, the TCL 55C631 is a Smart TV that offers very complete features for a very competitive price. If you were thinking of renewing your television, now is the time. Take advantage of this offer and get it before it ends or the available units run out.

