Corners and free kicks are a specialty of this Juve team: four goals scored and zero conceded

Marco Guidi

9 October – MILAN

Sometimes you don’t need to overdo it. A free kick or perhaps a corner is enough to direct or resolve a match. Juventus went further on Saturday against Torino, scoring two goals from set pieces. Two corners and three points in the derby, thanks also to Milinkovic’s bad evening in goal for the Granata. Positional skill is a part of the game and Juve are traditionally good at using it to their advantage. Already last year the balance between goals scored and conceded from set shots was among the most positive in Serie A. In 2023-24, the Lady has already scored four times like this, also counting the penalty converted by Vlahovic against Udinese in the championship opener. And in the list, which includes Danilo’s goal in the melee at Empoli, on the development of a corner, the strike with which Milik defeated Lecce at the Stadium does not appear, because it only came from a counter cross after a rejection by the defense , but always following a shot from the flag.

Impenetrable

—

If Massimiliano Allegri’s men know how to assert themselves in the opposing half of the pitch, in their own half they are simply the best in Serie A. At least for now. Juve, in fact, is the only team in the championship to have not yet conceded a goal from a dead ball. A figure that is the sum of the team’s attention and the skills of Szczesny, a reliable goalkeeper even when playing out. The Juventus balance, therefore, on set pieces is +4: only Inter can keep up, even if for the Nerazzurri the statistics are above all the penalty kicks (three scored for, one converted against).

Centimeters

—

In a Serie A where goals are no longer scored from direct free kicks (zero goals in eight days!), set balls are essentially reduced to corners and indirect kicks. And here, in addition to having a good hitter (in the two goals of the derby Kostic put in two treacherous crosses from the corner…), it is essential to be able to count on a battery of quality jumpers. Juve can count, both in attack and defence, on giants like Bremer, Vlahovic, Gatti and Rabiot, all around 1.90m tall, plus the experience and shrewdness of people like Danilo and Milik . Trying to score against this wall or trying to defend when they disguise themselves as attackers is complicated for everyone.

October 9 – 2.09pm

