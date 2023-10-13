Already called up to the national team for an internship, the 19-year-old forward from Vicenza studies at Vlahovic’s school, cultivating growth that is measured by his performance in the second team. While Max watches

The first call-up to the first team, the first bench in Serie A – in Bergamo, against Atalanta – unleashed incredible motivation in Tommaso Mancini, who also scored a hat-trick in the Lega Pro Italian Cup match between Juventus Next Gen and Pro Vercelli (final 5-1). It’s time for the striker born in 2004, who the Juventus club signed from Vicenza in the summer of 2022, taking him away from Milan at the last minute.