The Juventus coach on the eve of the derby: “There will be no changes to the formation, Kean is fine and will play tomorrow. With Torino always difficult”

Giovanni Albanese

6 October – Turin

Allegri immediately confirms that for the derby with Torino “Vlahovic and Chiesa are not there”. He returns to the issue at least a couple of times, pressed by questions in the press conference: “We’re disappointed because the more we have them the better, they scored four goals each and they’re doing well. But within a year these things happen.” The coach gets angry, however, when it is pointed out to him that in a less pressing calendar than usual there are still injuries. “Chain of injuries? No, we need calm. There is no chain. If we count the muscles we limit ourselves to Alex Sandro and some other not even serious situations.”

attack to be redone

—

The Juventus coach also goes into detail about the decision to keep Chiesa out: “He had the MRI and it was negative, but it still bothered him and when speaking to us he was a bit worried – he said -. Precisely because I didn’t see him calm, I decided not to bring him. Even the doctors know that I want healthy players, precisely to avoid arriving at the match with little serenity.” Alternatives: “Kean is fine, he will play tomorrow. Milik and Yildiz are important players, tomorrow we will play this derby with great enthusiasm and serenity.” Cheerful? “There is nothing to change, there will be no change of module. Given the characteristics of the players available, there may be different solutions.”

the game to play

—

Juve are fresh from the draw with Atalanta, in the derby Allegri wants full spoils and guarantees that “not even in Bergamo were we satisfied with a point. Atalanta is a strong team, they also demonstrated it yesterday in Europe. We could have been worse in the offensive phase,” he explained. Tomorrow will be a different match, together with the fans we will also face this path to return to playing the Champions League next year. We will need a different game from us, we will play at home in a derby and we will play a different game technically than Atalanta. We will have to play a better match than in Bergamo.” He then clarifies: “At the moment there are no crossroads matches.”

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

race plan

—

Some hypotheses for the match plan: “We have Kean, Milik, Yildiz, in the midfield we have Rabiot who can score goals, Fagioli and Miretti who will start to score goals and then the defenders who were good at attacking the goal on dead balls. We will face an angry Turin, Juric’s teams are physically strong and we will have to fight.” And again on the possible involvement of Yildiz or Miretti close to the strikers: “Yildiz is more of a midfielder who can play as a second striker, unlike Miretti who is more of a midfielder, he can be a solution. It’s ready? Yes. But I have to evaluate the lineup tomorrow, apart from Chiesa and Vlahovic the others are available, ready to play this match, a derby, a derby, which would be another important step for the rankings.”

October 6, 2023 (modified October 6, 2023 | 2:24 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED