The Juventus coach: “Beat Verona so as not to throw away the success against Milan. Nobody wants to push back the objective of the title but we need to be clear that the objective is to enter the top four. Chiesa and Vlahovic are well”

Filippo Cornacchia

27 October – Turin

First place mission for one night, act II. After having wasted the opportunity at the end of September, in the defeat in Reggio Emilia against Sassuolo, tomorrow evening Juventus will try again against Verona, expected at the Allianz Stadium. A success would give the Bianconeri the thrill of the summit, which is missing from Maurizio Sarri’s Scudetto, at least for one night and while waiting for the Milanese (on the pitch on Sunday). “I am calm – underlines Massimiliano Allegri in the conference – the Sassuolo experience will have taught us something: we must remain united and balanced beyond the external euphoria. We must not think that we will go first in the standings. We will need order, patience and the public’s push will be important. We will have to fight and not fall into presumption.”

VERONA TRAP

—

“The match in Milan ended there – adds Allegri -. Verona has physical strength and challenges you athletically: to give value to the victory at San Siro we must get a result. It’s a very dangerous race, if we don’t face it with the right attitude we risk nasty surprises. We must put ourselves on par with others, that is, have respect, and with humility we must achieve results at all costs. In direct matches anything can happen, in other matches you have the obligation to win and if you don’t respect your opponents you risk it. Football is a question of numbers: the points to reach the top are always the same.”

SCUDETTO?

—

“When you are at Juventus – continues the Juventus coach – you know that they always consider you the favourite. Nobody wants to chase away the word scudetto, but we need to be realistic: we are working well and we need to continue to improve every day to give Juventus a future and build a solid team. The first objective remains that of returning to play in the Champions League.”

ON CHOICES

—

“Vlahovic and Chiesa are fine – concludes the coach. Federico is back from a good week. Dusan was already ahead. I will decide at the last minute who will play up front. Not even a goal from a free kick? We have the players, but we need to start picking up more fouls on the edge of the area.” Closing on the other training doubts ahead of Verona: “I’m happy with McKennie, but he must continue like this throughout the season. Nicolussi Caviglia? He performs better in front of the defense, I have to evaluate when his time will come. While Nonge is a young boy who knows how to play football well, he has to learn many things that are needed in a match and from this point of view he is still behind. On the left I have to evaluate Kostic or Cambiaso, but Iling is also fine.”

October 27, 2023 (modified October 27, 2023 | 2.43pm)

