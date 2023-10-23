It happened again against Milan: with Juve in the lead, the coach allowed himself to be overcome by anger for a careless management of the final minutes of the match

It wasn’t the first show, it probably won’t be the last: Max Allegri, despite Juve having the lead, and perhaps even more so for that, in the final minutes of the San Siro match he indulged in nervous gestures in which, in order, he kicked advertising boards and bottles, he shouted and railed, he tore first his jacket and then his tie.

Reason? The usual: a careless management of the end of the match by his team, guilty of playing the ball too dangerously and therefore exposing themselves to opposing counterattacks, rather than choosing the path of simplicity and safety. The coach himself confirmed it after the match: “In the last minutes, when you’re ahead, you don’t have to force plays but go for sure shots. So no dribbling, no tackles, no passes in tight spaces.”

rabiot’s smile

Rabiot’s comment was curious, having started for the first time with the captain’s armband and among the best on the pitch, when the reporter asked him if he had seen the Allegri show: “I try to always be concentrated on the pitch, especially in the last minutes – said the Frenchman with an amused smile -, but the coach is like that. He always wants to win and give 100% until the end. He gives us energy like that, the coach is good.”

