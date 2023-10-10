The current Juventus coach among his legends Platini and Zidane, the “master” Lippi and the desire for more trophies: “Here the pressure is the daily joy and the driving force to obtain other successes”

“Meeting those who made the history of Juventus is an emotion and an incentive to win again. Here the pressure is the joy of everyday life and the driving force to achieve other successes”, said Allegri, guest at the event celebrating 100 years of ownership of Juve of the Agnelli family.

legends

—

The hug with Lippi: “It means a lot, he has always been a point of reference. He was a practical and winning coach, as were Capello and Trapattoni. For me it was a beautiful day. I also saw my former players again, who they gave me many victories. Within Juventus there are many legends, one of them is Gianluca Pessotto, who is rarely remembered but with whom I work every day.” A player she would have liked to coach: “Platini was a point of reference when I was a child. But also Zidane. I’m happy to have had the fortune of coaching so many champions who gave me more joy than pain.”

present and future

—

He made a piece of Juventus history: “I’m happy and proud to make this history. Until yesterday I didn’t know how many derbies I had won, they told me, now I still have a great desire to give and try to win. It’s not a easy thing.” On the responsibility of winning more trophies: “When you work at Juventus you have to live under pressure with great responsibility: this is what you have to do to achieve great successes. In a club like Juventus the pressure stimulates you to achieve great successes.” Juve always sets out to win: “It’s normal, you always have to work to get results. We’re doing it with a team of young players who have a future ahead of them.”