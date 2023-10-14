After Pogba, Fagioli will be stopped, Danilo’s injury with Brazil changes the face of Allegri’s team once again. Who will be forced to focus on babies

The last tile came in the night between Thursday and Friday, when Danilo had to raise the white flag in Brazil-Venezuela. The Juventus captain, deployed as a right-back in the Seleçao’s four-man defence, left the field after 42 minutes due to a problem with the hamstring of his left thigh. He will return to Italy immediately, but his feelings are not positive: «I know my body, as soon as it happened I realized that I had hurt myself. I won’t be there against Uruguay”, Danilo himself quoted. He fears a first degree injury, which would prevent him from taking the field at San Siro in the Milan-Juventus match on 22 October, when the championship resumes after the international break. More trouble for Massimiliano Allegri, who has already lost Alex Sandro in defense for a month.