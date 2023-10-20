In the Rossoneri he was so called because everything was allowed to slide, in the Juventus the metamorphosis took place which led him to embrace the values ​​of the club, to the point of taking on extra tasks to lend a hand

At a certain point at Milan they compared him to an oilcloth, due to his ability to let everything slide. At Juventus they have always indicated him as an exemplary corporate man, he himself, making no secret of it, has sewn himself the dress of someone who has always wanted to provide an extra eye on surrounding things, while remaining within himself. In the next big match at San Siro Max Allegri will challenge his past, in a present that is already in its second life in black and white. He is one of the most experienced coaches in Serie A, the most successful in Italy from 2010 onwards. He has delivered 6 scudetti (one with Milan), 3 Italian Super Cups (one with the Rossoneri) and 4 Italian Cups (all with Juve) to his clubs, reaching in the latter case the record of Eriksson and Mancini.