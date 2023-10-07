The Juventus coach: “We expected a match like this. The Granata were aggressive for the first 20 minutes, we couldn’t go and catch them”

Livia Taglioli

“Against Toro we played a mature match. The attitude is the right one, we are growing”, said Max Allegri after the victory in the derby. The Juventus coach continues: “We expected a match like this. The Granata were aggressive for the first 20 minutes, we couldn’t go and catch them. Having various solutions, from the start or during the match, is important. objective? Still fourth place, but that doesn’t preclude us from thinking about anything else, we are Juventus.”

“I’m happy for Gatti. After the performance in Sassuolo he recovered very quickly and that’s normal. Throughout his career he will make other mistakes like everyone else, he must remain calm. We put in a good defensive performance, at individual and collective levels. It’s essential to play with peace of mind.”

“At the beginning we couldn’t take on Torino, then we went 4-4-2 in defense and we grew there. I’m happy with the match, with the boys, we conceded little or nothing apart from a Sanabria overhead kick. Defensively we were ordered, this must be a further starting point because then after the break we will go to Milan”.

“Weah had a good performance as a full-back, he’s someone who pushes. McKennie was also good at covering him, they played a good game.” Particular praise for the attackers: “Yildiz has a wonderful stop, and then he’s smart and plays with great calm. Kean played an important game, I’m also happy with his return to the national team. Juv wants to give many players to the national teams. Chiesa He’s better today, I hope he recovers.”

October 7, 2023 (modified October 7, 2023 | 8:59 pm)

