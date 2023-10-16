loading…

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned Hamas’ attacks on Israel because they were allegedly pressured by the US and Arab countries. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, in his first clear and unequivocal condemnation of Hamas attacks on Israel, said the group’s actions “do not represent the Palestinian people.”

“The policies and actions of Hamas do not represent the Palestinian people, and it is the policies, programs and decisions of the Palestine Liberation Organization that represent the Palestinian people as their legitimate and only representative,” Abbas said during a telephone call with Venezuela. President Nicolás Maduro on Sunday, the official Palestinian press agency WAFA reported.

Abbas called for an end to civilian casualties, the release of prisoners and a rejection of violence, according to WAFA.

In the call, Abbas also emphasized the urgent need for Israel to stop its aggression in Gaza and immediately protect Gaza civilians by opening humanitarian corridors to provide medical supplies, water, electricity and fuel to Gazans, WAFA reported.

Abbas said expelling Palestinians from Gaza would be “a second catastrophe for the Palestinian people,” WAFA added.

Hamas’s statement changed direction. In fact, at the start of the conflict last week, Abbas stated that the Palestinian people had the right to defend themselves. This change in direction was thought to be due to pressure from the United States and other Arab countries who did not agree with the war being waged by Hamas.

Israel is currently at war with Hamas, the Palestinian group that controls Gaza and launched devastating terror attacks in Israel earlier this month.

Abbas is the leader of the Palestinian Authority, a government body with limited self-rule in the West Bank. The organization was founded under the 1993 Oslo Accords, a peace pact between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) that saw the PLO end armed resistance against Israel in exchange for promises of an independent Palestinian state.

Hamas – designated a terrorist organization by the US, the European Union and other countries – presents itself as an alternative to the Palestinian Authority, which has recognized Israel and has been involved in multiple failed peace initiatives with it.

(ahm)