We show you all the watchtowers of Assassin’s Creed Mirage and their exact location, a classic of the saga to synchronize and enlarge the map.

Join the conversation

There is nothing as classic as climb a watchtower in the Ubisoft Assassins saga for unlock the map and see points of interest, obviously these are also present in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. We are going to see in this guide the main function of the watchtowers and where we can find them allwhich is also part of the 100% if you want to get all the achievements or trophies.

Location of all Baghdad watchtowers

On the full Assassin’s Creed map we can find 21 watchtowers, there’s no more. Below you have a map with exact locations (courtesy of the user PowerPyx), we have highlighted them with an orange diamond so that you can see them better. The lairs of the Hidden Ones are also included on the map, since they also serve as fast travel.

If you are new to the saga or maybe you don’t remember what the watchtowers are for, these are quite tall structuresto which we will have to upload and synchronize your position in order to unlock that same point how fast trip and by the way discover more map. By doing this, more points of interest may appear in the area, such as collectibles or merchants all types.

Most watchtowers It doesn’t take too much effortwe will have to always find the optimal place to climb and parkour to the top, where by the way, there are always some birds flying overhead, if that also serves as a guide. Be careful with the Round Cityright in the center, is a large building, difficult to access and with many guardsso we will have to go stealthily and advance little by little.

With all this you should now be able to find and synchronize all the watchtowers, it will surely make your exploration easier when you have them all. If you have more questions about Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you can consult our frequently asked questions section.

Join the conversation