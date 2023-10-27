We show you the location of all the unidentified objectives and how to complete them in the new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 we have many activities and missions to do throughout New York City, among them are the unidentified targetssome vulture drones that we will have to follow at high speed with Peter or Miles’ spiders to get the data. Please note that they will not be available on the map until completing the mission “My own wings.”

All unidentified targetsRewards

We will have to Search for a hidden machine on the rooftops indicated with the drone in yellowwhen interacting we will have a small scene and the chase will begin. Always stay in the tunnel that is creating behind him to get all the data as quickly as possible.

All targets not identified

There’s a total of 9 targets not identified by New Yorkalthough the last one will appear after completing the previous 8. Always stay within the wake left by the drone, although it is rare, if you do it very badly, it is possible that it escapes and you have to restart the mission. To avoid this, in the section suit technology upgrades You can improve several aspects of “travel” focused on flight to better control the character in the air.

Also we will have to dodge some bombs in the air that they release, or shoot down other drones that appear in the waydepending on our progress in history.

Below you have the exact locations of the 9 unidentified objectives.

Rewards

We will make it 900 experience and 4x rare components for each drone shot down. The last one gives us an extra 1500 experience and 8x rare components. Furthermore, for completing them we will all receive the “Data Collector” trophy.

