We show you the great Arab city of Baghdad in the new Assassin’s Creed Mirage along with all the collectibles that we can find to complete the game 100%.

Join the conversation

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has arrived, we have new protagonist and a great new adventure in a new locationin this case it is Bagdad in the year 861 AD the chosen place. As always in this open world many secrets and collectibles are hidden waiting to be collected, some are not very useful, but others are vital, such as the equipment chests themselves.

Hay various types of collectiblewhich we can start collecting the moment we are free as brotherhood assassins, so be patient, also The title is not very long so it won’t take us too long to complete it 100%. Before delving into everything we can collect and discover on the map, we talk about Baghdad itself.

Complete map of Baghdad

Baghdad is a big cityPart of abasid empire in the Middle Ages, with a lot of potential to become one of the richest and most advanced in the world. Its streets and buildings are very reminiscent of Jerusalem and Damascus from the original Assassin’s Creed with Altaïr, something that has been sought as a return to the origins of the saga.

The map, although it is large, is not as colossal as Ubisoft has accustomed us to from Valhalla or Odyssey. The Baghdad region is divided into several districts and its focal point is the “Round City” literally in the center of the region, surrounded by other neighborhoods and a large desert, which we are also free to explore.

Types of collectible

Have up to 8 types of collectiblesall important and necessary to complete the game 100% and get all the achievements or trophies.

WatchtowersHistorical SitesEquipment ChestsAll Lost BooksAll Dervis ArtifactsAll Mysterious ShardsAll RiddlesAll Tales of Baghdad

If you have more questions about Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you can consult our frequently asked questions section.

Join the conversation