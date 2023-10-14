A list of all the deaths that have occurred throughout the Tokyo Revengers manga and anime.

In addition to the fact that its anime adaptation has managed to become one of the most recognized and acclaimed series today, Tokyo Revengers is also, probably, one of the manganime stories that has the highest number of character deathswhich makes its plot much sadder and more captivating.

Although this manga created by Ken Wakui has many deaths throughout its history, the vast majority of them happen in alternate timelines and futures that are eventually avoided by the protagonistthus managing to save the vast majority of characters.

In any case, here we present you all the deaths that have taken place throughout the history of Tokyo Revengersbut you should know that this post contains spoilers for the manga.

Hinata Tachibana

He dies for the first time at the beginning of the story, murdered along with her brother thanks to a conflict between gangs. In another timeline, she also dies in a car accident, after being crashed and her car subsequently exploding.

Takemichi Hanagaki

The first time he dies is thanks to the accident on the train tracks. In another timeline, Takemichi is shot and killed along with Naoto by Izana, Kakucho and Kizaki. Another of his deaths occurs while he is trying to save Mikey from one of the many alternative futures, after he shoots him in the back.

Atsushi Sendo (Akkun)

He dies for the first time after jumping off a building, right in front of Takemichi. In another timeline, he is manipulated by Kisaki into crashing his car into Hinata Tachibana’s car, causing both cars to subsequently explode, and both of them dying.

Ken Ryuguji (Draken)

He dies for the first time when he is stabbed to death by Kiyomasa. His second death, in another timeline, takes place after the Battle against Valhalla, when he is executed.

In another timeline, he is killed by Mikey., who goes crazy and kills all his friends; and finally, he also dies trying to protect Takemichi from an attack by the Rokuhara Tandai.

Shinichiro Sano

He is murdered by a blow to the head from Kazutora.the time he went with Baji to the store where Shinichiro worked to steal a motorcycle and give it to Mikey for his birthday.

Kazutora Hanemiya

In one of the timelines, Kazutora is beaten to death by Mikey during the incident of the War between Tokyo Manji and Valhalla.

Keisuke Baji

He has two deaths throughout the various story arcs; one of his deaths is thanks to Kazutora, who stabs him with a knife that Kisaki had given him.

His other death also happens after Kazutora stabbed him, but he does not die because of this, but later He took his own life so that Kazutora would not blame himself for his death..

Pet Matsuno

He also has two deaths throughout the story. In one of the timelines he is shot dead by Kisaki.; while, in another timeline, he is killed by Mikey, the time he went crazy and killed all of his classmates.

Takashi Mitsuya

Like his friends, Mitsuya is also killed by his friend Mikey. in the timeline in which he goes crazy and decides to murder all his companions.

Hakkai Shiba

Hakkai is another of Mikey’s friends whom he murdered. in one of the alternative futures, after having gone crazy.

Taiju Shiba

Hakkai’s brother, in one of the timelines he is stabbed to death by his own brotherafter it was manipulated by Kisaki.

Naoto Tachibana

Hinata Tachibana’s younger brother, he dies twice in different timelines. First he dies along with his sister, when they are involved in a fight between two gangs; and, on another occasion, he dies along with Takemichi, when they are killed by Izana, Kakucho and Kisaki.

Emma Sano

Dies after being hit with a bat by Kisakiwhile he was on a motorcycle and she was walking with Takemichi.

Akane Inui

One of the few deaths (one could even say the only one) that was not a murder or anything gang related, because dies due to a fire that broke out in his housewhich left her in a coma, later dying in the hospital.

Izana Kurokawa

He dies while trying to protect Kakucho from a gun attack by Kisaki, in the Tenjiku arc.

Tetta Kisaki

He dies while trying to flee after murdering Izanabeing hit by a truck that leaves him seriously injured.

Manjiro Sano (Mikey)

He dies in various ways throughout history. After having gone crazy and killed his friends, is killed by Naoto. On the other hand, in another timeline, he jumps off a building after shooting Takemichi in the back and trying to kill him.

Yasuhiro Muto (Mucho)

Es asesinado por Sanzu (Haruchiyo Akashi) from two cuts he made with a sword, after Mucho had betrayed Mikey.

Kawaragi Senju

His death is presented in a vision of Takemichi, in an alternate future, being ambushed by members of Rokuhara Tandai who shot her to death.

South Terano

dies after 10 year old Mikey in one of the timelines beat him to deathmurdering him.

