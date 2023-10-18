Pure and simple fun in this Ubisoft game that will keep you hooked from start to finish.

The Crew Motorfest está disponible para PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S y PC

Join the conversation

If you like car games, you’ve surely played or heard of The Crew, a Ubisoft franchise that was released in December 2014 with the launch of the first game in the series. Well, this time we have to talk about the latest installment that has gone on sale, The Crew Motorfest. It turns out that has a 25% discount on Amazon in its version for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, so you can get it for 20 euros less than the recommended price.

The Crew Motorfest Limited Edition has an MSRP of 79.99 euros when it is not on sale, but if you take advantage of this Amazon offer it will be yours for 59.99 euros. It is worth mentioning that it has never been so cheap, so it is a good time to get it, especially if you like driving games where you have to explore an open world. In this sense It is a title that will not disappoint youespecially if you have played Forza Horizon 5 and think it is a great game.

The Crew Motorfest Limited Edition (PS5)

The Crew Motorfest Limited Edition (Xbox Series X|S)

Get The Crew Motorfest Limited Edition for 20 euros less than the MSRP on Amazon

In this new installment of The Crew everything takes place on the Hawaiian island of O’ahu, where there are dirt tracks, mountain roads and much more. You can play alone or with your team. Throughout the game you will get behind the wheel of hundreds of legendary vehicles. Besides, Races, themed events and challenges await you. In terms of gameplay, it is more of an arcade game, so don’t expect great realism. By the way, as in other car games, all kinds of driving aids could not be missing, which can be deactivated at any time. This is something that never hurts.

Returning to the topic of vehicles, There are not only cars, but also motorcycles, speed boats and small planes.. If we put them all together, there is more than 600 different vehicles, so fun is guaranteed. Regarding the latter, we can only say that it is a very entertaining game with a very successful setting.

The Crew Motorfest Limited Edition (PS5)

The Crew Motorfest Limited Edition (Xbox Series X|S)

This offer is Limited Time, so if you are interested in The Crew Motorfest Limited Edition, get it as soon as possible. If you prefer to play it on PC, it is 17% cheaper at Instant Gaming, leaving the final price at 57.89 euros.

Join the conversation

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission. Join the Alfa Beta Juega bargain channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.