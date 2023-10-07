In recent days, a lot has been said about Android 14 and MIUI 15, the Xiaomi customization layer that the new operating system will have. Many users are excited about all its new features, but, sadly, some will be left without the update.

As often happens in the technological cycle, companies decide to stop supporting several of their teams. This is to concentrate on the newest models and prevent the lack of resources from becoming a pretext to stop technological progress.

Xiaomi devices are not spared by this and several devices will be left without MIUI 15 and Android 14. Below we leave you the list of devices that will be left without these updates:

Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO cell phones that will not update to MIUI 15

Mi 10

Mi 10 Pro

Mi 10 Ultra

Mi 10S

Mi 10T

Mi 10T Pro

Redmi K30S

Redmi K30 Pro

POCO F2 Pro

POCO X3

POCO X3 NFC

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10 Lite

Redmi A1

Redmi A1+

POCO C40

POCO C50

Redmi 10 Power

Redmi 10C

Redmi 10A

Redmi 10 India

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Max

Redmi Note 9S

It is important to keep in mind that, if your phone is an older model than those that appear on the list, it is very likely that it will also be left without MIUI 15 and Android 14. In fact, it has already been confirmed which models will have the new version of this popular customization layer.

What are the Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO cell phones that will update to Android 14?

Below, we present the list of all the Xiaomi phones that will receive the update to Android 14.

Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO cell phones with Android 14

Xiaomi 12/12 Pro/12T/12T Pro/12S/12S Pro/12S Ultra/12 Lite Xiaomi 13/13 Pro/13 Ultra/13 Lite Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Xiaomi Civi 1S/2/3 Xiaomi Pad 6/6 Pro Redmi Note 11R/11T Pro/11T Pro+ Redmi Note 12/12 Pro/12 Pro+/12 Pro Speed/12S/12 Turbo Redmi Note Discovery Redmi K40S Redmi K50/K50 Pro/K50 Gaming/K50i/K50 Ultra Redmi K60/K60E/ K60 Pro LITTLE C51, C55 LITTLE X4 5G/X4 GT LITTLE X5/X5 Pro LITTLE F4/F4 GT LITTLE F5/F5 Pro LITTLE M4/M5

Android 14 will come to Xiaomi with MIUI 15

It is important to note that MIUI 15 still has a release date. However, this customization layer with Android 14 is expected to debut sometime in November. We’ll stay tuned and let you know when we know more about it.

Is your Xiaomi phone compatible with Android 14? What are you most excited about about Android 14 and MIUI 15? Tell us in the comments.

