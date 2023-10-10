Looking for a good offer to renew the TV at home? Say no more: we have just what you need. It turns out that we have found a group of Smart TVs with a discount for Prime Day which also have something in common: they all come with integrated Fire TV for your delight. A fantastic opportunity to get a television at a very good price and also with the popular platform Amazon. Why do you want more?

Xiaomi F2 Smart Fire TV (43″)

One of the most popular TVs with Fire TV integrated is the Xiaomi. Since it went on sale, it has been a model that has aroused a lot of interest due to its economical label and for having the support of the popular Asian brand behind it. Remember that this equipment comes with a panel with a 4K Ultra HD resolutionsupports HDR10, is compatible with Airplay, has HDMI 2.1 and does not forget basic connections such as Bluetooth or the USB port.

With an elegant design in an aluminum finish without frames, having Fire TV It gives you a simple and easy-to-use user ecosystem with apps of all kinds, including subscriptions to content services such as Prime Video or Netflix, not to mention that it allows voice control through the Alexa assistant. You have it on sale in a 43″ size (perfect for a second room in the house or even a vacation home) and its price drop is 26%.

TCL SF540 Smart TV (40″ y 43″)

The TCL company has always been characterized by having prices quite economical So imagine how things are going now that they’re also signing up for Prime Day with their TVs. We are talking about Smart TVs with HDR and HLG support, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual

Like its sisters, it comes with integrated Fire TV and the operating system Fire OS 7 running on it, with access to its platform and compatibility with Alexa. As for sizes, we are talking about 40 and 32 inches – you can choose within their file, in the link below, the format you want – with Full HD resolution. Keep that in mind.

TCL CF630 (50″ y 55″)

If the previous models from the house seem too humble to you, you can always go for the CF630 range, with larger sizes (50 and 55 inches) and with more top features. We thus find ourselves with some Smart TVs QLED with 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR 10+ support, Dolby Vision & Atmos and a special mode called Game Master for gamers, which offers the best image experience both in terms of quality and latency. The TCL CF630 actually comes with HDMI 2.1, and with ALLM (Automatic Low Latency Mode) technology.

Its remote control, by the way, comes with Alexa included, which means you can execute numerous commands or tasks with Alexa by speaking into its microphone. Be careful because they are at Black Friday prices with a 22% discount.

Toshiba QF5D (43″, 50″, 55″ y 65″)

We close the selection of televisions with integrated Fire TV with this interesting range from Toshiba. The QF5D are now being offered at a discount and in four different sizes, so you can choose the one that best fits your living room. These televisions QLED enjoy 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR10 support, TRU Picture engine to guarantee a more detailed image and Dolby Vision y Atmosamong other niceties.

They do not forget the HDMI 2.1come with support for AirPlay and like the rest, its Fire TV ecosystem will give you a comfortable and intuitive environment to access to enjoy all types of content.