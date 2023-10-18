There are a lot of mobile messaging options on the market, but without a doubt the most popular is WhatsApp, the Meta application that can be used for free on devices without asking many requirements. The bad news is that many people will not be able to use it starting next week.

Meta (formerly Facebook) will stop supporting the application on older devices that are currently compatible with the service. With the update on October 24, 2023, WhatsApp will raise its operating requirements, which is why many cell phone models will lose compatibility.

Which cell phones will no longer be able to use WhatsApp from October 24, 2023?

The new update will raise the minimum requirements and mean that Andorid devices with a version lower than Android 5.0 and Apple devices with a version lower than iOS 12 will no longer be able to run the application.

Below we leave you with a list of cell phone models that will no longer be able to continue using WhatsApp because they can no longer reach Android 5.0 or iOS 12.

Cell phones that will no longer be able to use WhatsApp

Huawei Ascend Mate Huawei Ascend G740 Huawei Ascend D2 iPhone 6S iPhone SE iPhone 6S Plus Sony Xperia M Lenovo A820 ZTE V956 – UMI X2 ZTE Grand S Flex ZTE Grand Memo Faea F1THL W8 Lite Samsung Galaxy Ace 2 Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini Samsung Galaxy Trend II Samsung Galaxy X Cover 2 LG Optimus L3 II Dual LG Optimus L5 II LG Optimus F5 LG Optimus L3 II LG Optimus L7II LG Optimus L5 Dual LG Optimus L7 Dual LG Optimus F3 LG Optimus F3Q LG Optimus L2 II LG Optimus L4 II LG Optimus F6 LG Enact LG Lucid 2 LG Optimus F7

The affected mobile devices will be just 1% of the mobile market, but it is not important to remember that among the affected models there are some that became a great success in their time, such as the iPhone 6 family, as Infobae points out.

Which cell phones will continue to be compatible with WhatsApp?

Apple devices or devices with the iOS operating system will only be able to use WhatsApp if they have iOS 12 or newer. Android devices must have version 5.0 or later installed if they want to continue using WhatsApp. For their part, cell phones with KaiOS 2.5.0 and later versions, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2 devices, will be able to continue using WhatsApp after the update on October 24, 2023.

To find out what version of software is installed on an iPhone, what you need to do is press the Menu button several times until the main menu appears. Once there, you must tap Settings and then Information. On that screen you will be able to see the software version installed on the device.

Thousands of users will no longer be able to use WhatsApp starting next October 24

On Android devices, you must open the Settings app. At the bottom you must tap the About device option and then Android version. It will show what version of software is installed on the cell phone.

It is recommended that you update your cell phone to the most recent version in order to continue enjoying WhatsApp and other applications. However, if your phone cannot be updated to current versions, that means there will be no way to continue using WhatsApp and you will have to buy a newer model that is compatible.

