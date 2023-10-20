As part of our complete guide to Super Mario Bros. Wonderthis time we bring you a list with all the worlds and levels of the game, as well as the wonder seeds they hide so that you don’t miss a single detail.

All worlds and levels of Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has more than one hundred levels spread across 7 worldsalong with a secret world which is unlocked by meeting certain specific requirements. Some of the game levels have secret exits that allow us to obtain more wonder seeds and unlock new paths, so pay attention to the list to find out what they are about!

Turbirock Prairie

Arrival at the Flower Kingdom The parade of the Piranha Plants (hidden secret exit) The hill of the Correveitires The unbeatable attack of the Rammer (hidden secret exit) Here come the Hipbobotami! The route of the Kooskates The swamp of the crawling pipes Spikes between unstable pipes The Cavalcade of the Bouncers (hidden secret exit) Bellotoings in the backlit forest Cosmic hippos Badge challenge: Parachute cap 1 Badge challenge: Climbing jump 1 Badge challenge pro: Propulsion 1 Floruga Race: Mountaineering Prairie Palace Tubirock Waves of Enemies: Coliseum Tubirock Pastime: Accelerate, ra, ra, ra! Pastime: Sheet music with tiles Pastime: Jump, Hippo! Flagship House on the Tubirroca Prairie Poplin’s Shop

Cordillera Nub Nub

The frozen valley of the Patapís (hidden secret exit) The Serpiés of the mountainous route The low flight of the Tucante The expansion of the extendable blocks On spongy platforms Jump, jump… jump! Falling for granted Hits on the modular platform Badge Challenge: Climbing Jump 2 Badge Challenge: High Jump 1 Pro Badge Challenge: Spring Shoes 1 Nub Nub Mountain Range Air Fortress Nub Nub Mountain Range Palace Enemy Waves: Nub Nub Colosseum Search Party: Park of Mysteries Hobby: Patapatí Gym Hobby: Cloudy Climbing Hobby: Accelerated Circuit Nub Nub Mountain Range Base Lodge Poplin’s Shop (x2)

Golden Falls

The Trial of a Thousand Manahoppers Trial of Atungos: In the Crosshairs Intermediate Trial: Vertical Pursuit Thorny Trial: Manahopper Launcher Anisiris Trial: Into the Starry Sky Final Grand Trial: Accelerated Frenzy Secret Badge Challenge: Great Crouch Jump 1 Search Party : Park of Secrets Hobby: Unobtainable Treasure Hobby: Floating Tokens Hobby: Timed Ascent Hobby: Timed Track Master Poplin’s House Queen Seed Mansion (visit twice) Poplin’s Shop

Dessert Tostisol

Make way for the Madillos! Secrets revealed in fits and starts The gallery of rolling balls 1, 2, 3, jump! Disco Ninji Globoinks on the white sands Rodorines on the desert plain Two-color labyrinth The mansion of the Pushpums (hidden secret exit) Journey aboard the Globoinks Badge challenge: Parachute cap 2 Badge challenge: Great crouching jump 2 Pro badge challenge: Invisibility 1 Tostisol Desert Palace Waves of enemies: Tostisol Coliseum Quest: Pipe Park Hobby: Buried Treasure Hobby: Jump to the podium Hobby: Wait, Tirachucho! Hobby: Globoinks and tokens Hobby: Jumping score Hobby: Dark ravine Poplin’s house in the desert Tostisol Poplin’s shop (x2)

Fungiji Mines

Extendable Mushroom Forest The Toxic Swamp of the Colguianas Lights in the Haunted House The Dark Touch of the Void Starting Excavation: Blublú Ruins Central Excavation: Tilting Ruins Final Excavation: Poisonous Ruins Badge Challenge: Spear Launcher 1 Waves of Enemies: Fungijí Coliseum Hobby: House rotary Hobby: Piranha Sheet Music Poplin’s House Brave Poplins Trapped in the Mine (Visit Twice) Poplin’s Shop

Caldera Volcano

The hidden kingdom of the Rocanrodos (hidden secret exit) Lavonchof Ruins in plain sight Large wheels of flame Hot cobblestones (hidden secret exit) Platforms above the lava river Fossil remains of old dragons Badge Challenge: High Jump 2 Badge Challenge: Spin Floating 2 Badge Challenge: Spear Launcher 2 Pro Badge Challenge: Propulsion 2 Pro Badge Challenge: Invisibility 2 Pro Badge Challenge: Dock Shoes 2 Caldera Volcano Air Fortress Caldera Volcano Palace Enemy Waves: Caldera Coliseum Quest Party: Object Park Hobby: Hot Zone Caldera Volcano Observatory 1 Caldera Volcano Observatory 2 Caldera Volcano Observatory 3 Caldera Volcano Observatory 4 Poplin’s Shop

Petal Archipelago

Soterraballo Territory The coastal grotto of the Hurtín diver Ascent to the nest of the Soplardos Swimming under the tormented clouds The cave of the gem blocks The cavern of the Ñac-ñacs Free buffet for the Digaahs The orchard of carnivorous plants Badge challenge: Dolphin impulse 1 Badge Challenge: Dolphin Drive 2 Badge Challenge: Floating Spin 1 Floruga Race: Aquathlon Floruga Race: Caving Air Fortress in the Petal Archipelago Enemy Wave: Petal Coliseum Poplin’s House Fisherman Poplin’s Shop (x2) Milo’s Entourage Missiles Lattice electric barricades Bill Bullet Tracker: Relentless Threat Bowser Fest: Radical Rhythm Final Battle! Bowser in concert

Special World

Tubirroca Special: Hipobótamos! Nub Nub Special: Rhythmic Sky Waterfalls Special: Avalanche! Tostisol Special: Extendable Blocks Fungijí Special: Rolling Donut Boiler Special: Solar Time Trial Petal Special: The Goomba Way Almost Final Marathon: Piranha Encore Final Marathon: Eternal Wonder Final-Final Marathon: Full Badges Panel Store Secret House (here you get the final badge)

And that’s it! As you see, Super Mario Bros. Wonder It is full of levels of all kinds for any type of player. From now on, the fun is more than served!