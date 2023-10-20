One of the aspects of Super Mario Bros. Wonder What most encourages each player to have their own style are the insignia, small medals capable of altering some aspect of our character in different ways. Here we bring you the complete list with all badges that can be unlocked in the full game along with how to get them and what they do.

All Super Mario Bros. Wonder badges

In Super Mario Bros. Wonder there is a total of 24 badges divided into three types: action, object and Pro. Let’s take a look at all of them.

Action Badges

You will encounter these badges throughout different levels called “Badge Challenges” that you will encounter throughout the main game.

Parachute cap: Raise your cap in the air with R to descend slowly.

climbing jump: Jump against a wall and press B for an extra jump.

Dolphin impulse: Underwater, press R to boost yourself.

High jump: Reaches higher heights and floats when jumping.

Great crouch jump: Crouch to charge up energy and jump higher.

Consecutive jump: Chain consecutive jumps to go higher.

Speed: Allows you to run and move faster.

Spear launcher: Press R to launch a vine and hook yourself.

floating spin: Press R to gain a little more altitude.

Item Badges

These badges can be obtained in the different Poplin stores throughout the game worlds.

Reward: Earn coins by defeating enemies.

Automatic Super Mushroom: Start each level with a super mushroom.

Block generator!: Levels contain additional blocks with objects.

Safety bounce: If you fall somewhere, you will bounce once.

rhythmic jump: Earn coins for jumping to the music.

Sensor: Reacts when certain objects are nearby.

Atraemonedas: Attract coins and flower coins near you.

Allelephants: Any buff item has the effect of the Apple.

Allfire: Any buff item has the effect of Fire Flower.

Todoburbuj: Any buff item has the effect of Bubble Flower.

Totaladros: Any buff item has the effect of the Drill Mushroom.

Insignia Pro

You get these badges by unlocking secret paths in the different worlds of the game. The secret badge is unlocked by completing the game 100% and its effect is quite special.

Propulsion: Run continuously at high speed.

Spring footwear: Jumps constantly and allows you to jump a little higher.

Invisibility: Makes you completely invisible.

secret badge: This badge allows you to hear strange voices while playing.

And that’s it! If you want to know more tricks and secrets of Super Mario Bros. Wonder para Nintendo Switch It’s already taking you a while to take a good look at our complete guide to the game, let’s get to it!