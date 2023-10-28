We show you the technologies of the suits and the possible improvements that we can achieve throughout Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Join the conversation

In this guide we are going to see how the suit technology works In Spider-Man 2, our main means of improvement and base to increase our health, damage, swing, movements and much more. Do not confuse this section with that of gadgets or skills. To unlock technology upgrades we will need components and chipsin addition to Level up to unlock new upgrades.

Health

Below you have all the improvements and components necessary for the “health” section.

TechnologyImprovement costDescriptionAmazing Health 1Uncommon Components x1.Increases health by 10.Maximum health is now 110.Amazing Health 2Components x170 and Rare Components x4.Increases health by 10.Maximum health is now 120.Confidence PushComponents x205 and Tokens City x8.Recover some health when performing a perfect dodge.Revitalizing BlockComponents x205 and City Tokens x8.Recover some health when successfully blocking.Spectacular Health 1Components x210 and Hero Tokens x4.Increases health by 15. Maximum health is now 135.Spectacular Health 2Components x220 and Hero Tokens x6.Increases health by 15.Maximum health is now 150.Best DefenseComponents x225 and Rare Components x8.Recovers some health every tenth hit. a combo.LifelineComponents x225 and Rare Components x8.Hits with the Web Shooter restore some health.Ultimate Health 1Components x230 and Hero Tokens x8.Increases health by 20.Maximum health is now 170.Ultimate Health 2Components x250 and Hero Tokens x10.Increases health by 30. Maximum health is now 200.

Damage

Below you have all the improvements and components necessary for the “damage” section.

TechnologyImprovement costDescriptionAmazing Damage 1Components x170 and City Tokens x4.Increases damage by 10%. Base damage is now 110%.Amazing Damage 2Components x170 and Hero Tokens x2.Increases damage by 10%. Base damage is now 120%.Air MarshalComponents x205 and Rare Components x7.Increases damage dealt to enemies in the air.Concentrated BlockingComponents x205 and Rare Components x7.Successfully Blocking an enemy partially recharges techniques.Damage spectacular 1Components x210 and Hero Tokens x4.Increases damage by 10%. Base damage is now 130%.Spectacular Damage 2Components x220 and City Tokens x8.Increases damage by 10%. Base damage is now 140%.Combo KingComponents x225 and Uncommon Components x8.Techniques will recharge a little on every tenth hit of a combo.Ground is lavaComponents x225 and Uncommon Components x8.Air attacks increase damage up to an additional 50%. Resets upon landing.Ultimate Damage 1Components x230 and Hero Tokens x8.Increases damage by 15%. Base damage is now 155%.Ultimate Damage 2Components x240 and Hero Tokens x10.Increases damage by 15%. Base damage is now 170%.

Concentration

Below you have all the improvements and components necessary for the “concentration” section.

TechnologyImprovement costDescriptionTangled ConcentrationComponents x170 and City Tokens x2.Increases the concentration gained when attacking tangled enemies.Double ConcentrationComponents x170 and Rare Components x6.Adds an additional concentration bar. Heal more often or use 2 bars of concentration to perform finishes against thuggish enemies.Concentrated StrikeComponents x205 and Hero Tokens x4.Concentration granted by techniques is increased by 10%.Target AcquisitionComponents x205 and Hero Tokens x4.Enemies detected with the scanner (R3) are automatically marked.Stealth ConcentrationComponents x210 and City Tokens x4.Increases the concentration obtained when executing stealth takedowns.Triple ConcentrationComponents x220 and Rare Components x8.Adds a third concentration bar. Increases healing and finishing opportunities.Perfect SightComponents x225 and Hero Tokens x8.Slows down the time just before receiving a critical health attack to give yourself a chance to dodge. Can only be used once per engagement.Target in SightComponents x225 and Hero Tokens x8.Pressing the Scanner (R3) while stealth now shows which other enemies can see your current target.Healing ConcentrationComponents x230 and City Tokens x10 .Increases the amount of health recovered when using concentration.Aerial ConcentrationComponents x240 and Hero Tokens x10You gain additional concentration when performing aerial attacks.

Crossing

Below you have all the improvements and components necessary for the “travel” section.

TechnologyImprovement costDescriptionAmazing Wings 170x Components and 1x Uncommon Components Glide longer with spiders. 170x Amazing Launch 170x Components and 3x City Tokens Adds an explosive boost to the Spot Boost, taking you even more Legos when you press X when landing on a high point ( L2+R2).AcrobatComponents x205 and City Tokens x5.Point momentum is maximized.ChargedComponents x205 and City Tokens x5.Charged jump and slingshot launch send you higher and further respectively.Spectacular swingComponents x210 and Tokens of Hero x4.Increased swing speed.Spectacular WingsComponents x220 and Rare Components x5.Increased swing speed of spiders for better control.OmniscientComponents x225 and Hero Tokens x6.Reveal Tech Boxes on your minimap.Active Spider .Components x225 and Hero Tokens x6.Increases spider-jump height and spider-rush distance.Ultimate WingsComponents x230 and Uncommon Components x6.Activate spiders during a dive for a significant speed boost.Ultimate SwingComponents x240 and Hero Tokens x10.Upgraded swing speed to maximum.

If you have questions about the wall-crawler game, you can consult the frequently asked questions section.

Join the conversation