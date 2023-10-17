The International Olympic Committee (IOC) yesterday approved the inclusion of five new sports for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. If in Tokyo 2020 the surprise debut was skateboarding and in Paris 2024 it will be breakdancing, in 2028 the moment of glory will come for cricket, squash, lacrosse, flag football, baseball and softball (women’s baseball category).

The organization defends the “digital pull” and the “popularity” of some of these sports, but the truth is that the tailor the Olympic program to the organizing country It’s something that’s been happening forever. And these, evidently, favor and attract the attention of countries with Anglo-American or British roots.

Let us remember that in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games (Japan), katas and Kumite, traditional disciplines from the Japanese country, were introduced. But the IOC has been very given to these things since even the beginning of the century. In Paris 1924, savate, “French boxing,” was introduced. In those same Olympics, Basque Pelota, Baton Baton (another French martial art) and Polo were also included.

In Antwerp 1920 there was a little-known category called korfball, a kind of “Dutch football”. On this occasion, it was only an exhibition sport and one match was played: Amsterdam against South Holland.

On the other hand, it must be emphasized that cricket, which will be played in the Twenty20 format (shorter duration), was already Olympic in 1900. Today it is the second most popular sport in the world, with 2.5 billion followers. Lacrosse was also part of two Games in 1904 and 1908, and later was a demonstration sport in 1928, 1932 and 1948.

As the president of the IOC, Thomas Bach, explained in a statement, the choice of these five new sports “is in line with the American sports culture and will show its most iconic sports to the world.” According to John Harper, director of operations of the organizing committee, the objective is to innovate and exert the greatest possible impact, show sports rooted in the culture of their country and, conversely, raise awareness in the United States other internationally relevant sports.

Baseball, which was described as “The National Game” by the New York Times, experienced a boom in the country until a few years ago. And as for lacrosse, it is part of its history due to its Native American roots. This sport gained notoriety in the West when a Jesuit missionary named Jean de Brebeuf observed the Huron Indians playing it around 1600. It was the first team sport on the continent. The objective is to score a goal by carrying a rubber ball in the hole of the stick and shooting with it at the goal.

Anything “American football” sells. Or how to attract the youngest

Flag football does debut for the first time in the Olympic Games. And the reason is mainly that American football is killing it in the US. It is the most popular sport in the country and, as we have told in Magnet, the Taylor Swift effect is now turning the NFL into a mass phenomenon like never before in its history. The incursion of celebrities into this sport is benefiting American football beyond its athletic aspect. Social networks rule.

For those who don’t know, flag football is a type of American football that is played without tackles. Since there is no contact, it is also the most inclusive. Instead of throwing the opposing player to the ground, the defending team must remove one of the two flags or handkerchiefs that hang on the sides of the opponent’s waist. The final objective is the same, to run or pass the ball to the opposing end zone.

But this transition or Americanization of the sport will arrive before 2028. And for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games there will also be new sports such as breaking, a version of breakdancing. It is also an urban dance style originating in the Bronx, New York, during the 70s as part of hip-hop culture. Although there has been some criticism about whether it is considered a sport or not, the truth is that it is a discipline that has a lot of athletic presence: turns overhead, somersaults, jumps and complex body movements.

Breaking athletes are known as B-boys and B-girls. According to the IOC, the “B” stands for “break”, and refers to the brief instrumental interlude with an intense rhythm. In Paris 2024, the breaking competition will take place at La Concordia where participants will face each other in 1-on-1 battles dancing to random music they don’t know beforehand played by a DJ.

The intention of including this modality in the Games is not only historical or cultural, but also to achieve rejuvenate the public, especially approaching new generations who have little or no interest in this world sporting event. It’s something we’ve seen with the debut of other urban sports at Tokyo 2020, such as sport climbing, skateboarding, BMX freestyle and 3×3 basketball.

