A lot has happened since its initial announcement, and now we bring some news that has been offered recently and is related to one of the most notable titles. This time we are talking about Sonic Superstars!

This is news that comes to us after knowing that it would be launched on October 17 of this year competing with Super Mario Bros Wonder, which launches three days later.

Now, after knowing its FPS on Nintendo Switch, as well as the launch update and a comparison with PS5, we bring you an important reminder. These are the details of gifts:

Players who got Sonic Superstars on the Nintendo Switch can access free downloadable content. Subscribers to Sega’s Sonic newsletter before January 31, 2024 will receive a Switch eShop code via email to get a modern outfit from Amy Rose: To get it, you must visit the official website of the newsletter. Sign up there to receive the Sonic newsletter, before January 31, 2024. By signing up, you’ll get a redefined look for Amy Rose, with a modern outfit for Sonic Superstars. This look is exclusive to newsletter subscribers only. Upon registration, you will receive a code via email with instructions on how to download the game content. This code will be sent after the game launches in fall 2023. The offer is available only in some regions and only for a limited time. You will need to be connected to the Internet to download this game content. Sega is also offering a free LEGO Sonic Skin through the Switch eShop, with no apparent time limit to redeem it.

We have also shared our analysis already, and you can take a look at it here. Don’t forget that some copies of the game are already circulating. We recommend you be careful with spoilers. We will not share any on the website.

What do you think? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage on Sonic Superstars here.

