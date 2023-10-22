A guide that will undoubtedly interest you. You already have on Ruetir.com everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros Wonder. One of the best games of the year for Super Mario fans, especially after the game’s great Nintendo Direct. And here we bring you a list of secret exits!

Super Mario Bros Wonder

This is a list where you can find all the secret exits in this installment. They are the following:

Secret Exit Name: Piranha Plant Parade

World: 1

Reward: Pipe to Captain Toad

Description: Progress through the stage until you get the Wonder Seed at the end of the Piranha Plant musical. To the left of where you grab the Seed, you’ll see a platform at the top of the screen with three pipes coming out of it. Use the note platforms to jump on it and reveal the path to the secret exit.

Secret Exit Name: The Cavalcade of the Rams

World: 1

Reward: Wonder Seed

Description: Activate the effect of the Wonder Flower by causing the Rammer to crash into the blocks it is hidden in, then ride the stampede to the end of the level, where a secret exit will be waiting for you.

Secret Exit Name: The unbeatable onslaught of the Onslaught

World: 1

Reward: New phases and Special World

Description: Activate the effect of the Wonder Flower and ride the stampede as usual until you reach the Wonder Seed at the end of the phase. To reach the hidden exit, you will need to be in elephant form. Destroy the blocks to the right of the Seed and you will reach the secret exit of this level of Super Mario Bros Wonder.

Secret Exit Name: The frozen valley of the Patapatís

World: 2

Reward: Wonder Seed

Description: Another easy exit: activate the effect of the Wonder Flower (which is hidden inside a large block of ice in the middle of the stage) and ride the avalanche until you reach the secret exit.

Secret Exit Name: Mansion of the Pushpums

World: 4

Reward: New phases and Special World

Description: Just before the standard flag exit, you’ll see six breakable blocks in front of a moving platform. Destroy the blocks, eliminate the enemy trying to push the platform and push it into the gap that has been created. A golden pipe will appear and take you to the secret exit.

Secret Exit Name: The Kingdom of the Rocanrodos

World: 6

Reward: Badge Challenge

Description: To get to the secret exit, you will need a Champitadro. Play the phase as normal until you reach the large pushable column running through the floor. Instead of pushing the column, drill towards the ceiling and go through until you reach a gap in the wall that will lead you to the secret exit of the stage.

Secret Exit Name: Hot Cobblestone

World: 6

Reward: Observatory

Description: To reach the secret exit, you must activate the purple flower that is high up, just above the control flag. The flower is high up in some floating clouds, so you’ll have to carefully navigate the hot rocks and ascend vertically to reach it. Once activated, the purple flower will return closer to the start of the stage and spawn a door that will take you to the secret exit area.

