This guide will tell you where all the Secret Exits in Super Mario Bros Wonder are. Get all 7 and discover the secrets of the game!

In addition to Insignia and a map full of worldsthere is a lot of Secret Exits in Super Mario Bros Wonder. If you want to decipher all the secrets of Mario’s new adventure, you must find these exits, and we are going to help you achieve it with this guide. You won’t miss a single one! 7 hidden exits What’s in the game!

Guides with all the Secret Exits of Super Mario Bros Wonder

World 1: Tubirock Prairie

In it Tubirock Prairie World hay two secret exits. One is in one of the best levels of Super Mario Bros Wonder and, in addition, it will take you to meet a very beloved character. The other is in a cavalcade that surely looks familiar to you:

Secret Exit 1: Phase 2 – Piranha Plant Parade

Right after the Piranha Plants encore ends and you get the Wonder Seedjump from the colored blocks on the left and go up one of the pipes. Keep walking to the left and you will come across a pipe that will take you to the foreground of the screen. Now, just run to the right until you reach the secret exit. It will create a path that will take you to meet Captain Toad.

Secret Exit 2: Phase 7 – The Cavalcade of the Rammers

Before you go through the red pipe that takes you to the goal, destroy the blocks with the help of Elephant Mario, or with a giant shell that you can find near the end of the Rams stampede. A path will be created that will take you to the Special World.

World 3: Golden Falls

He Golden Falls World only has one secret Exitwhich is also what you need to go to the Special World. Don’t worry, because it is one of the easiest secret exits to find in Super Mario Bros Wonder.

Secret Exit 3: Queen Seed Mansion

After completing the World 3, you just have to go back to Master Poplin’s house at the top of the mountain. Doing so will open a alternative path to Spice Worldl.

World 4: Desert Tostisol

He Dessert Tostisol repeats the pattern of the previous World, counting only on a secret exit. It is not very difficult to obtain and, again, it is important to access the Special World of the game.

Secret Exit 4: Phase 8 – Pushman’s Mansion

In the area where the finish flag is, push the green box to place it in the glowing hole. This will cause a pipe that will lead to the secret exit. Stairs will be created that will take you to the Special World.

World 5: Fungiji Mines

Las Fungiji Mines hide more than it seems, or at least one Secret Exit which can be found by repeating a level and, yes, you need it to access the Special World. Look look!

Secret Exit 5: Phase 8 – Poplin trapped in the Mine

After rescue the trapped Poplins in the mine, complete the phase again one more time to meet them again. The difference is that now you can pass through the wall that blocked the exit secret A path will be created that will take you to the Special World.

World 6: Caldera Volcano

Lava likes secrets, or at least that must be the explanation for there being 2 Secret Exits in the Caldera Volcano World. If you don’t want to miss them, and want to get the ones that are missing for 100%, take a look:

Secret Exit 6: Phase 1 – The Kingdom of the Rocanrodos

Advance through the level until you find a huge pillar to crush a lot of blocks, but instead of pushing it, use it as support for drill the ceiling using a Mushroom Drill and keep moving up. Go through the narrow gap and go through the pipe to reach the secret exit. An alternative path will be created for the Floating Badge Challenge 2.

Secret Exit 7: Phase 4 – Hot Cobblestone

A bit to the left of where you find the Wonder Flower, there is a talking flower between two burning blocks. If from there you jump to the left and touch some blue flowers, a beam of light will appear that you must keep going back until you collide with a stone and turn it into a door. Once inside, walk to the right until you find the secret exit.

Exploring all the secret exits in Super Mario Bros Wonder will allow you to discover the other side of this game and complete your 100%. If you want to get the Secret Badge, you will need to unlock all these hidden goals that we have shown you.

Super Mario Bros Wonder Official Website