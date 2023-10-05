There is no doubt that Saw It has ended up becoming a cult saga. What began as a timid film with an original approach and a tight budget ended bursting the box office and, of course, raising the possibility of continuing to stretch the gum to continue attracting true gum lovers. gore. The result? All one franchise with numerous films that we now order and summarize in case you want to do your little personal marathon for the tenth film, which is already in theaters. Be comfortable.

How many Saw movies are there?

Nobody expected that the film, directed by James Wan and written by himself together with his partner Leigh Whannell, was to generate such a revolution. Saw came to the cinema in 2004 with a story that was engaging from beginning to end. His budget, as we pointed out, had been contained but his gross on the big screen was crazy and the sign that this could become something more than an independent film with a lot of blood involved.

Thus second and third parts began to emerge… until we reached 10 movies that we currently have available to view. The tenth precisely, Saw X, was just released just a few days ago in the cinema and unlike the first in the saga, it had a budget of 13 million dollars. An important investment but one that the franchise does not doubt it will recover, also taking into account that we are already in the month par excellence for horror films with Halloween at the end of the month.

If you are one of those who wants to review the entire collection, this is undoubtedly the compilation you were looking for.

The Saw franchise films ordered by release date

Below, we leave you, in order of release, all the films in the saga. You should know that the release order and viewing order are the same except for Sawwhich would be placed after the first film, thus giving temporal continuity to the original story.

Saw (2004)

It was the first and the one that impacted the public the most. Two men appear without remembering anything locked in an abandoned bathroom and chained by their feet. Between the two is a corpse. A voice, responsible for them being there, tells them that they have only a few hours to kill the other and escape.

When one of them finally succeeds (but not before cutting off his foot in one of the most iconic scenes of the film), he discovers that the corpse was simulated; He really is a person who is alive, he answers to the name of John Kramer (Jigsaw) and he wanted to see first-hand the agony of his two prisoners, whom he blames for not knowing how to value what they have in life. . The phrase “game over” is hard to forget.

Saw II (2005)

Only a year later it was Darren Lynn Bousman the person in charge of directing the sequel. In it we see how John Kramer, who has inoperable cancer, locks several people in a house, with the aim of punishing them for not knowing how to live their lives as they should.

We have a detective named Hoffman who will try to catch him but will discover, through some screens, that his son is inside the house. The biggest surprise comes when realizing that what he sees has been recorded for several days and is not live. Afterwards, he is sedated and ends up appearing in the bathroom in the first film, hearing the voice of Amanda, who claims to be Kramer’s spiritual successor.

Saw III (2006)

Jigsaw returns to the fray in this film directed again by Bousman. Our evil director of macabre games poses new tests to a group of people while the police try to find him. He will again have the help of Amanda to give free rein to your imagination in its deadly traps.

Saw IV (2007)

Jigsaw has already died but that is not an impediment for the party to continue. Sergeant Rigg will be the main victim of this film when he ends up in a room where he finds a missing person that he was looking for and Detective Hoffman.

As the film progresses you will discover that Hoffman has ended up becoming the successor de Jigsaw

Saw V (2008)

Detective Strahm, who has managed to escape from one of the macabre games Hoffman, He suspects his partner, which will lead him to discover a house (the same one we saw in Saw II) where a group of unfortunate people are being tortured again. Hoffman will realize that he is about to be caught, so he will do whatever he can, no matter how desperate it may be, to avoid it.

The film was directed by David Hackl and is one of the ones that has the worst reviews.

Saw VI (2009)

Jigsaw continues to plan in the environment and now we will meet his widow, Jill, who works in a detoxification clinic where she despairs at the relapses of her patients – and where she even suffered an abortion because of one of them. Jigsaw, in order for his wife to educate these people and make them realize that they should appreciate life, left several envelopes with instructions that now reach Jill for her to put into practice.

Hoffman meanwhile continues with his tests and will end up meeting Jill and not exactly in a friendly way. The film is directed by Kevin Greutert.

Saw VII (2010)

The film directed again by Greutert shows us how Hoffman and Jill continue to fight for Jigsaw’s legacy. Enter Bobby, a man who claims to have survived the trials of the great villain and who takes advantage of this to become a kind of guru with numerous followers, including several victims of the Jigsaw games.

Among these victims is the doctor who cut his foot in the bathroom in Saw and who has also ended up becoming Jigsaw’s covert follower. Such is the case that he will not hesitate to catch Hoffman (since he is chasing Jill, widow of his “teacher”) and take him to the bathroom from the first film, next to the same saw with which he amputated his head. extremity of it. This is being far-fetched and the rest is nonsense.

Saw VIII (2017)

When we already believed that the saga had come to an end, the franchise decided to be reborn and, with the help of Michael and Peter Spierig, launch the eighth film.

New detectives enter the scene, without agreeing on who could be the new murderer who once again terrorizes the community. Meanwhile we see how a group of people suffer bloody trials designed by John Kramer himself. How is that possible?

Spiral: Saw (2021)

Darren Lynn Bousman returns to take the reins of this film released just two years ago and in which, once again, in a Groundhog Day style, some police officers investigate a case that suspiciously reminds them too much of Jigsaw, so they begin to suspect a new successor that could even be among them.

Saw X (2023)

We reach the last film of the franchise – we do not know if it is definitive or not – with Kevin Greutert once again picking up the baton of direction. As we pointed out, this film is really set, if we pay attention to its story, after the events of Saw in 2004 and we move to just a few weeks of what happened in the mythical bathroom of the movie.

Therefore, Kramer also returns in all his splendor, played as always by Tobin Bell, who agrees to undergo an experimental treatment for his cancer that turns out to be a scam. Something that will obviously make Mr. Jigsaw angry, deciding to take justice into his own hands…

Chronological order of the films

Taking into account everything explained, the chronological order to see them, according to what the history, would be the following:

Saw

Saw X

Saw II

Saw III

Saw IV

Saw V

Saw VI

Saw VII

Saw VIII

Spiral: Saw

Where to watch the Saw movies?

Leaving aside that Saw X is right now in the cinemas, The rest of the films can all be seen, via streaming, on the Amazon Prime Video platform, where you can enjoy them both for free if you are subscribed to Amazon Prime and through online rental.