We show you the location of all the puzzles and the solutions to each one to get several extra rewards in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage we can find ourselves in the large map of Baghdad several enigmas a resolver, a type of collectible that is quite rare and also carries a good reward. These are marked on the map with a golden icon of a scrollit is easy to locate them with the compass or with eagle eyesight, even more so if we have synchronized the nearest watchtower.

Once we collect an enigma we can go to our inventory and read the clue that will give usgiven that Each enigma has a clue or treasure map so to speak. If we can solve it and look in the right place we can get outfit dyes or talismans. Visual extras, but still cool.

All the puzzles and solutions for Baghdad

There are a total of 12 puzzles spread across the entire Assassin’s Creed Mirage map. Once collected we can go in search of its solution, although our recommendation, if you are looking to do it all without breaking your head too much, is collect all the puzzles firstand then clean the solutions one by one or by areas.

On the following map you can see both the enigmas, in orangelike the solutions to each one, in gray. It is recommended that you rely on the interactive map in passing, there are not many collectibles in this section, but The solutions to each enigma can confuse you a little.

Finding an enigma and finding its solution can give us the achievement “Guess, riddle”. Likewise, it is necessary to do all of them to complete 100% of the territories and the game.

With all this you will be able to get hold of the enigmas and their hidden rewards. If you have more questions about Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you can consult our frequently asked questions section.

