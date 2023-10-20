Super Mario Bros. Wonder hides many types of collectibles, and one of the most visual is without a doubt the panels. The panels are wooden structures that we can place on any level so that other players connected to the internet can see them and interact with them. If many players are saved by our panels (interact with them after dying), we will get bonuses.

Each character in the game has 12 different panels in the game: 4 standard, 4 silver, and 4 gold, giving a total of 144 different panels. You can purchase random panels for 10 Flower Coins at the Poplin Shops. Next, we will show you the different types of panels that you can get for each character.

All Super Mario Bros. Wonder panels

Honeycombs for standard characters

For Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Yellow Toad, Blue Toad and Toadette we can find the following panel outfits:

Jumping Crouching Swimming Posing Fire Elephant Bubble Drill Jumper Balloon Goomba Demolition

Panels for special characters

For Green Yoshi, Red Yoshi, Yellow Yoshi, Blue Yoshi and Caco Gazapo we can find the following panel outfits, with those in the silver category being replaced by others because these characters are invulnerable to damage, but they cannot use power-ups either:

Jumping Crouching Swimming Posing Defeated On a cloud Running Jump Bomb Jumper Balloon Goomba Demolition

Trick to get all the panels faster

If you like get all the panels in Super Mario Bros. Wonder you will have to go through the Poplin shopswhere for ten flower coins you can get a completely random one (and with the risk of being repeated). However, there is another way to get them faster, and always ensure a new one until you have them all.

To get all the panels faster you must having completed the main story of the game and having accessed the Special World. There, you will find a poplin store where you can buy panels for specific characters for 30 flower coins. They are three times as expensive, but they have the advantage that you will never get repeated panels. Definitely, A very useful secret option to complete your collection!

If you want discover more tricks and secrets of Super Mario Bros. Wonder for Nintendo Switchbe sure to visit our complete guide full of the most juicy information, see you there!