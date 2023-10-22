Do you want to enjoy the best Halloween with The Simpsons? Then you must know all the special horror episodes of the series.

The Simpsons horror specials are very important on Halloween and here we will tell you which are all the episodes broadcast.

It is no secret to anyone that The Simpsons are one of the best animated series that exists and that, after three decades, it is still broadcast, marveling viewers with the hilarious adventures of Homer, Marge, Lisa, Bart, Maggie and the other inhabitants of Springfield. And one of the most interesting features of this series is that, since its second season, it has broadcast a Halloween section.

The Simpsons Halloween Special, also known as the “Treehouse of Horror” episodes have become an anthology which, year after year, continues to offer new parodies of popular horror stories and even movies. Although if you want to go further, you can always watch the best horror series on Netflix.

If you’re fan of fear and horror themesthen you should know all the horror episodes of The Simpsons that you can watch on Halloween, as well as on those nights where you feel like a good scare.

What are The Simpsons Halloween specials?

As we have mentioned, The Simpsons, since its second season, has created a segment or anthology that airs around or on the holiday of Halloween. These specials are made up of several episodes, each independent of each other, and which usually present parodies or adaptations of other works of cinema, literature or popular horror series.

In Spain, these Halloween specials They are often known as “The Treehouse of Terror.”. In general, the episodes of this anthology usually feature the Simpson family in some supernatural and terrifying stories.

It should be noted that these special horror episodes are not part of the official canon of the series, but rather They are independent and original stories. In addition, they do not pursue the objective of narrating realistic events that affect the continuity of the rest of the series.

The first “treehouse of terror” premiered back in 1990, on October 25, and was part of the second season. Since then, the franchise has taken advantage of every Halloween holiday to broadcast their specials, which are highly anticipated by fans of Matt Groening’s work.

A curious detail about these Halloween specials is that they used to have an opening sequence, which starred Marge Simpson who warned viewers that the content they would see next was not suitable for scared children. However, this scene became tedious for the producers, so the special “Treehouse of Horrors III” and “Treehouse of Horrors IV” did without it. Although he returned for the fifth special, only to disappear forever.

These are all the special Halloween episodes of The Simpsons

Since the broadcast of The Simpsons’ first Halloween special, you can now count a total of 34 horror episodes, not counting the one in 2023. And there has always been a great expectation about these, since they are the perfect mix between strange situations, funny scenes and a lot of horror.

Next, we will list all the horror specials of The Simpsons, which you should not miss this or any other Halloween, and that you can enjoy through Star+, or on Disney+. Although if you can’t pay, you can try to find the series on the websites to watch cartoons for free.

Watch the Simpsons on Star Plus

Watch The Simpsons on Disney Plus

The treehouse of terror: This is episode 3 of the second season and premiered on October 24, 1990.The Simpsons II Halloween Special: is episode 7 of the third season and premiered on October 31, 1991.The Simpsons III Halloween Special: is episode 5 of the fourth season and premiered on October 29, 1992.The Simpsons IV Halloween Special: is episode 5 of the fifth season and premiered on October 28, 1993.The Simpsons V Halloween Special: This is episode 6 of the sixth season and premiered on October 30, 1994.The Simpsons VI Halloween Special: is episode 6 of the seventh season and premiered on October 29, 1995Treehouse of Terror VII: is episode 1 of the eighth season and premiered on October 27, 1996.Treehouse of Terror VIII: is episode 4 of the ninth season and premiered on October 26, 1997.Treehouse of Terror IX: is episode 4 of the tenth season and premiered on October 25, 1998.Treehouse of Horror: is episode 4 of the eleventh season and premiered on October 31, 1999.The treehouse of terror XI: It is episode 1 of the twelfth season and premiered on November 1, 2000.Treehouse of Terror XII: is episode 1 of the thirteenth season and premiered on November 6, 2001.Treehouse of Terror XIII: is episode 1 of the fourteenth season and premiered on November 3, 2002.The Treehouse of Terror XIV: is episode 1 of the fifteenth season and premiered on November 2, 2003.The Treehouse of Terror XV : is episode 1 of the sixteenth season and premiered on November 7, 2004.The Treehouse of Terror XVI : is episode 4 of the seventeenth season and premiered on November 6, 2005.The treehouse of terror XVII: is episode 4 of the eighteenth season and premiered on November 5, 2006.The treehouse of terror XVIII: is episode 5 of the nineteenth season, which premiered on November 4, 2007.The treehouse of terror XIX: is episode 4 of the twentieth season, which premiered on November 2, 2008.The treehouse of terror XX: This is episode 4 of the twenty-first season and premiered on October 18, 2009.The treehouse of terror XXI: is episode 4 of the twenty-second season, which premiered on November 7, 2010.Treehouse of Terror XXII: is episode 3 of the twenty-third season, released on October 30, 2011.The Treehouse of Terror XXIII: is episode 2 of the twenty-fourth season, and premiered on October 7, 2012.Treehouse of Terror XXIV: is episode 2 of the twenty-fifth season, released on October 6, 2013.Treehouse of Terror XXV: is episode 4 of the twenty-sixth season, which premiered on October 19, 2014.Halloween del terror: is the episode is episode 4 of the twenty-seventh season, released on October 18, 2015.The treehouse of terror XXVI: This is episode 5 of the twenty-seventh season, which premiered on October 25, 2015.The Treehouse of Terror XXVII: This is episode 4 of the twenty-eighth season, which premiered on October 16, 2016.The Treehouse of Terror XXVIII: This is episode 4 of the twenty-ninth season, released on October 22, 2017.Treehouse of Terror XXIX: This is episode 4 of the thirtieth season, which premiered on October 21, 2018.Treehouse of Terror XXX: This is episode 4 of the thirty-first season, which premiered on October 20, 2019.The Treehouse of Terror XXXI: This is episode 4 of the thirty-second season and premiered on October 18, 2020.Treehouse of Terror XXXII: This is episode 3 of the thirty-third season, which premiered on October 10, 2021.Treehouse of Horror XXXIII: This is episode 6 of the thirty-fourth season and premiered on October 30, 2022.

