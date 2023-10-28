We show you all the gadgets and their possible improvements in the new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 so as not to be left behind in any combat.

Join the conversation

In the new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 we have, as in the previous installments, different gadgets that we can unlock and improve with components and tokens. An example is the lifelong web shooter or lifting, similar to the techniques, require a time to recover and thanks to the skills we can recover them even after combats or combos.

Web Shooter (R1)

Below we list all the improvements that you can get with the throw webs. Possibly one of the best basic gadgets.

Increased recharge: Increases the rate at which web shooters refill.Increased capacity: increases the maximum number of shots by 4.Recycling: Increases concentration gained from hitting enemies with web shootersImpact zone: Every third web shot at a single enemy creates a small “splash” that entangles nearby enemiesWeb Blast: Entangling a standard-sized enemy at point-blank range sends it flying.

Hoist (R1+Triangle)

Below we list all the improvements that you can get with the uprising.

Increased capacity I: increases the maximum number of shots by 1.Heavy impulse: a stronger boost allows the projectiles to lift enemy gorillas.Increased capacity II: increases the maximum number of shots by 1.Firepower: Increases the number of projectiles fired in a single volley.Projectile launch: Firing the gadget causes an additional explosion that knocks down enemies.

Spider Catcher (R1+Square)

Below we list all the improvements that you can get with the spider catcher.

Bombing: Grab objects from the environment and throw them at enemies.Increased range: Grab enemies from greater distances.Do not be annoying!: The increased power allows you to pull the gorillas.Supergrab: increases the number of enemies grabbed from 4 to 6.Remix: The spider catcher’s projectiles become electrified and you can throw them. Throw with L1+R1 to electrocute enemies.

Explosive Concussion or Sonic Impact (R1+Circle)

Below we list all the improvements that you can get with the explosive shock.

Disarmament burst: Enemies in its range drop their weapons.Bait: When fired away from enemies while in stealth, this device emits a sound that attracts them.Increased capacity: increases the maximum number of shots by 1.Shock wave: increases the impact area.Mine Laying: launches three additional micromines that detonate with a small concussive burst when enemies approach.

Bounce Web (R1+X)

Below we list all the improvements you can get with the bouncing spider web.

Kinetic translation: The outside of the web with bounce pushes the enemies it entangles with more force.Increased capacity: increases the maximum number of shots by 1.Increased power: Increases the amount of web bounces with bounce between targets.Web Punch: The initial shot knocks down enemies harder and instantly entangles the gorillas.Split shot: Allows web shots to split and bounce to hit more targets.

If you have questions about the wall-crawler game, you can consult the frequently asked questions section.

Join the conversation